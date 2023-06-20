BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 20

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretionary

% Votes

Against

% Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 21,788,496 93.33 1,556,615 6.67 23,345,111 48.03 0 Resolution 2 23,274,181 99.87 29,714 0.13 23,303,895 47.94 41,216 Resolution 3 23,262,005 99.78 51,196 0.22 23,313,201 47.96 31,910 Resolution 4 23,343,583 99.99 1,528 0.01 23,345,111 48.03 0 Resolution 5 23,058,704 98.80 280,599 1.20 23,339,303 48.01 5,808 Resolution 6 22,636,346 96.99 702,698 3.01 23,339,044 48.01 6,067 Resolution 7 23,032,559 98.69 306,744 1.31 23,339,303 48.01 5,808 Resolution 8 23,057,974 98.79 281,329 1.21 23,339,303 48.01 5,808 Resolution 9 20,613,857 88.32 2,725,445 11.68 23,339,302 48.01 5,809 Resolution 10 21,775,460 93.28 1,568,456 6.72 23,343,916 48.02 1,195 Resolution 11 23,339,041 99.98 4,869 0.02 23,343,910 48.02 1,201 Resolution 12 23,222,173 99.57 99,311 0.43 23,321,484 47.98 22,327 Resolution 13 23,327,713 99.93 17,018 0.07 23,344,731 48.02 380 Resolution 14 23,312,368 99.86 31,558 0.14 23,343,926 48.02 1,185 Resolution 15 21,772,499 93.27 1,571,069 6.73 23,343,568 48.02 1,543



*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,609,792



20 June 2023