Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.06.2023 | 17:30
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 20

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretionary
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes Total% of Available voting rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 121,788,49693.331,556,6156.6723,345,11148.030
Resolution 223,274,18199.8729,7140.1323,303,89547.9441,216
Resolution 323,262,00599.7851,1960.2223,313,20147.9631,910
Resolution 423,343,58399.991,5280.0123,345,11148.030
Resolution 523,058,70498.80280,5991.2023,339,30348.015,808
Resolution 622,636,34696.99702,6983.0123,339,04448.016,067
Resolution 723,032,55998.69306,7441.3123,339,30348.015,808
Resolution 823,057,97498.79281,3291.2123,339,30348.015,808
Resolution 920,613,85788.322,725,44511.6823,339,30248.015,809
Resolution 1021,775,46093.281,568,4566.7223,343,91648.021,195
Resolution 1123,339,04199.984,8690.0223,343,91048.021,201
Resolution 1223,222,17399.5799,3110.4323,321,48447.9822,327
Resolution 1323,327,71399.9317,0180.0723,344,73148.02380
Resolution 1423,312,36899.8631,5580.1423,343,92648.021,185
Resolution 1521,772,49993.271,571,0696.7323,343,56848.021,543


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,609,792


20 June 2023

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.