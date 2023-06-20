Triple Point Energy Transition's (TENT's) cash dividend cover ratio was 1.1x (1.2x excluding one-off listing expenses) for FY23, up from 0.14x a year ago when the portfolio was not fully deployed. TENT's relatively strong dividend yield (9%) and high discount to NAV (32%) have been difficult to explain and have become more anomalous now the dividend is clearly covered by ongoing cash flows. TENT's 1.1x dividend coverage was ahead of our estimate of 1.0x and our forecasts are now under review. NAV per share was 99.44p, up from 99.12p a year ago, and virtually flat on September 2022 (99.53p), with a total NAV return of 9.2% for the year.

