The National Energy Administration (NEA) says China installed 61.21 GW of solar in the first five months of this year, bringing the nation to nearly 392 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of May.The NEA says China's cumulative installed PV capacity reached about 392 GW by the end of May 2023. In the first five months of this year, the country added 61.21 GW of new PV systems, with 12.9 GW deployed in May alone. April saw an addition of 14.65 GW, while March reached 13.29 GW. The newly installed PV capacity for the first two months of the year was 20.37 GW. Longi said it plans to ...

