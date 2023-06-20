Deloitte says it expects steady hydrogen market growth, with annual revenue projected to hit $1.4 trillion by 2050, while Denmark and the Netherlands have started discussing hydrogen collaboration with the governments of Namibia, South Africa, and Morocco.Deloitte predicts that the hydrogen market will surpass the value of the liquid natural gas trade by 2030, reaching $642 billion in annual revenue and growing to $1.4 trillion per year by 2050. According to the consultancy, global trade and diversified transport infrastructure are crucial for unlocking the full potential of the green hydrogen ...

