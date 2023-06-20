Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2023 | 18:02
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Covia's Overview of 2022 ESG Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Covia

Covia, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Press release picture

Best View at NSO (photo submitted by Prashant Dave, Havelock, ON)

As an organization, we have so much to be proud of and many accomplishments that need to be celebrated. The hard work, dedication, and teamwork that went into each program and initiative truly demonstrates how we are creating a strong, sustainable future for Covia.

We are proud to say, to date, we are on track to meet our Goals that Inspire: ESG 2030. A few initiatives that created this strong foundation, include:

  • Safety: Decreased our all-incidence rate by 10% versus the prior year
  • Environmental: Began the phased rollout of our new Environmental Management System (EMS)
  • Community: Contributed 10,800 volunteer hours and investing approximately $1.2 million in local communities to support meaningful causes
  • Corporate Responsibility: Became a signatory to the UN Global Compact

We are building on our long legacy of corporate responsibility through ambitious goals aimed at accelerating our ESG progress and performance through 2030. Below are our Goals That Inspire.

Goals that Inspire: ESG 2030

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Environmental Stewardship

  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% on a per-ton basis
    SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)
  • Protect essential water supply by reporting consumption at all sites and recycling 90% of water within stressed areas
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Preserve, restore, and improve biodiversity through conservation and reclamation practices
    SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Positive Social Impact

  • Ensure the safety and health of our Team Members by improving our all-incidence rate and reducing potential exposures to respirable silica
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Build a culture of diversity and inclusion by improving representation among our workforce and leadership, and fostering a greater sense of belonging among Team Members
    SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)
  • Support our communities through $10 million in donations and 50,000 Team Member volunteer hours
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Expand our sustainable product offerings while articulating their inherent benefits on society
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Responsible Governance and Ethics

  • Engage with our Team Members and communities through employee engagement activities and Community Action Plans at all locations
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Emphasize ESG in the supply chain by instituting a Business Partner Code of Conduct and implementing an ESG assessment program
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Increase corporate transparency by joining the UN Global Compact and aligning our ESG reporting with prevailing frameworks
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

Click for more information about Covia's ESG performance.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762388/Covias-Overview-of-2022-ESG-Progress

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
