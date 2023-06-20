Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2023 | 19:26
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dow Inc.: Dow Wins Trio of 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / DOW

  • Winning products listed in Sustainable Innovation and Sustainable Product Award categories.

MIDLAND, Mich., June 20, 2023 /3BL Media/ - Dow (NYSE: DOW) has earned three 2023 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement Leadership) Business Sustainability Awards (BSA). The environmental advocacy organization recognizes specific initiatives, products, services, and innovations ranging from large companies to emerging start-ups for their industry leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Three Dow technologies were recognized across two SEAL categories: one Sustainable Product Award, and two Sustainable Innovation Awards. The product-focused category recognized submissions that were deemed innovative, impactful and "purpose-built" for a sustainable future, whereas the innovation-based category selected recipients for representing game-changing ideas that draw us closer to a more sustainable future.

"Each of these simultaneously high-performing and sustainable products and innovations are making significant advancements in their respective markets and helping Dow realize its ambition to be the world's most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company," said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research Development, and chief technology officer. "We will continue to innovate alongside our customers and value chain leaders to deliver a sustainable future through our materials science expertise and collaboration."

2023 SEAL BSA winners

  • EVOWASH Antifoam Agents and Readily Biodegradable Detergents, from Dow's Industrial Solutions business, was one of two SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award winners. EVOWASH seeks to accelerate the global transition to a circular economy of plastics by enabling the reduction of surface contaminants such as adhesives in up to 90%, providing higher purity in the final resins, while optimizing foam dosage and costs.
  • LuxSense Silicone Leather was a recipient of a SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award. This product, driven by Dow's Consumer Solutions business, has revolutionized the auto interiors market, being recognized as the world's 1st silicone-based luxury synthetic leather material made to meet the needs of transport seats and interiors specifications while also, in contrast to traditional leather manufacturing, utilizing liquid silicone rubber technology and avoiding the use of harmful solvents, such as DMF and plasticizers.
  • SYL-OFF EM-7920NF Emulsion Coating was named a winner of a SEAL Sustainable Product Award, as it has replaced solvent-based systems with an effective water-based delivery solution. EM-7920NF aims to improve the overall environmental, health and safety profile of release coating operations.

More about the SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through their business sustainability awards and environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing their own environmental impact campaigns.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Milan Revels
MSRevels@dow.com

Mary Fournier
+1-989-529-6144
MKFournier@dow.com

DOW, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762443/Dow-Wins-Trio-of-2023-SEAL-Business-Sustainability-Awards

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
