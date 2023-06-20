Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Germany Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunity 2023-2028, the Industry to Grab Investment of Over $7.5 Billion in 2028 - Arizton

Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin to entice major chunk of investment.
CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Germany data center market will grow at a CAGR of 2.89% from 2022 to 2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3885
Around $2.18 billion will be invested in core & shell development across Germany between 2023 and 2028. In Germany, the automotive industry is the top contributor to GDP. This will increase digital infrastructure. The government is focusing on increasing digitalization and setting up robust digital infrastructure to drive investments in data centers in Germany.
Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin are some of Germany's most attractive investment locations due to the increasing demand for colocation from operators maintaining data centers in those cities. Around 6.33 million square feet of data center space will be added across Germany between 2023 and 2028.
Germany Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (Investment)
USD 7.58 Billion (2028)
Market Size (Area)
1.13 million sq. Feet (2028)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
230 MW (2028)
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
2.89 %
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
USD 2.1 Billion (2028)
Historic Year
2021-2022
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3885
The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, big data, and AI by enterprises will lead to higher adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure in the upcoming years. The rise in digital transformation strategies and enterprises' adoption of cloud computing are likely to increase cloud server adoption in Germany. Broadcom, Cisco System, Dell Technologies, HPE, IBM, and Lenovo are some of the major server vendors in the country. For instance, Airbus Helicopters has installed Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), Enterprise Routing, Enterprise Switching, SD- Access, Wireless, which is operated by Cisco DNA Center SD-WAN.
Investment Opportunities
- In October 2022, STACK Infrastructure to develop an 80 MW data center campus in a former Coca-Cola bottling plant in the Liederbach area, Germany.
- In September 2022, OVHcloud was building its data center in Limburg, Germany. The company announced its first facility in Limburg in 2016.
- In September 2022, the maincubes was acquired by investment management firm Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP).
- In September 2022, Bechtle, a German technology and service company, launched the new data center in the PFALZKOM facility in Mutterstadt, Germany.
- In July 2022, a European real estate company, P3 Logistics Park, was planning to construct a data center campus in Hanau, Germany, with a power capacity of 180 MW.
- In June 2022, the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) selected German research institution Forschungszentrum Jülich for hosting supercomputing in Germany. This supercomputer is Europe's first Exascale supercomputer.
- In March 2022, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) invested by acquiring two data centers of AKQUINET in Hamburg. Also, the company plans to launch a new DACH data center operator with an investment of around $5.5 million, which is expected to expand its footprint in the country.
- Germany is also witnessing data center investments by new entrants such as VIRTUS Data Centres, Damac Data Centres, DATA CASTLE, NewTelco, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, and Yondr. For instance, VIRTUS Data Centres, a UK-based colocation service provider, announced to expand of its footprint into Germany. The company is involved in developing a new data center VIRTUS BERLIN1 in Berlin, which is expected to be operational by 2026.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Germany colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Germany by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Germany data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Germany
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 140
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 17
- Coverage: 25+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Germany
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Germany market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Vendor Landscape
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Collen Construction
- DPR Construction
- ICT Facilities
- KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN
- Lupp Group
- Max Bogl
- Mercury Engineering
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- STS Group
- SPIE
- Winthrop Engineering
- Zech Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- China Mobile International
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Datacenter One
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Hetzner Online
- Iron Mountain
- ITENOS
- Lumen Technologies
- Maincubes
- noris network
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Penta Infra
- Telehouse
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- NewTelco
- Damac Data Centres
- Data Castle
- Yondr
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Germany
- Historical Market Scenario
- 135+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Locations
- Locations Covered
- Frankfurt
- Berlin
- Hamburg
- Munich
- Nuremberg
- Dusseldorf
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Germany
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of Germany Market
- Investment Opportunities in Germany
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Germany
- Colocation Services Market in the Germany
- Data Center Demand across Industries in Germany
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 6: Geography
- Frankfurt
- Other Cities
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 8: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:???
United Kingdom Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The UK data center market size will witness investments of USD 10.18 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period.
Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The Spain data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.67 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period
Belgium Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The Belgium data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.81 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.31%.
Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Portugal data center market to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.02% during 2022-2027.
About Us:??????
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.?????
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?????
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????
CONTACT US??????
Call: +1-312-235-2040?????
????????? +1 302 469 0707????
Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com??????
Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us??????
Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog??????
Website:?https://www.arizton.com/??????
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106168/Germany_Data_Center_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/germany-data-center-market-investment-analysis--growth-opportunity-2023-2028--the-industry-to-grab-investment-of-over-7-5-billion-in-2028---arizton-301855300.html