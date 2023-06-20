Full Alliance Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Nationally Recognized Surgeon, Dr. Richard Marc Goldfarb, to Medical Advisory Board

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) ("FAGI" or the "Company") has announced today the appointment of Dr. Richard Goldfarb to their medical advisory board. He brings with him over 30 years of experience as a board-certified surgeon and a valuable aesthetics background that will inform and advance the rejuvenative healthcare efforts of the Company, overseeing the clinical studies of its new line of supplements, Natural Powers, and supporting its work on EBO2 protocol.

Dr. Goldfarb's extensive clinical experience and research in cosmetics, aesthetics, and surgery will bring a new perspective and innovative ideas to the Company's preventative healthcare technology and nutritional product offerings. FAGI is excited about his input on quality supplement formulas and the aesthetic expertise he will add to acquisition efforts. His long history as a medical director, in addition to his cutting-edge approaches to health enhancement techniques, will provide the Company with a distinct advantage. Dr. Goldfarb will be instrumental in the Company's launch of its Natural Powers ("NP") brand. All supplements and topicals in the NP brand will have clinical studies and will be published in prestigious journals. The initial products in the NP brand will be sleep, immunity, focus, weight loss, and pain.

Dr. Goldfarb will be working closely with Steve Kusher, the Company's master formulator, on the formulation of these products. The Company is expecting the first clinical study to begin in Q3 2023, with the first product being Natural Powers - Sleep. "I have been working closely with Steve on the formulation, and we have prepared the guidelines for the study. We are eager to conduct the study and launch our first product, Natural Powers - Sleep."

Steve added, "Sleep is a chronic problem for a large percentage of the population and is essential for overall health and wellness. The formula relies on several natural compounds that promote the body's own ability to increase transmitters that help the entire experience of better sleep. In addition, none of these compounds have any side effects or create dependency. Rather when used regularly, they create a cumulative benefit." This formula includes no melatonin.

Bill Heneghan, FAGI's Chief Operation Officer, commented, "We are excited to have Dr. Goldfarb on our team. His impact will be felt immediately, and his expertise will allow us to produce some of the highest-quality supplements available on the market, all supported by clinical studies."

Dr. Goldfarb graduated from the Chicago Medical School with top honors in surgery and completed surgical training at Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine, a Division of the Cleveland Clinic. He received specialized cosmetic surgery training from the University of Pennsylvania's Department of Plastic Surgery and Yale University. He also holds certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support Aesthetic Advancements, a certificate from the American Academy of Cosmetic Physicians, and is a long-time Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, among several other accreditations.

Currently, Dr. Goldfarb is the medical director for major companies, Benev, and Selphyl.Past Medical Director for The Silhouette Lift, and Viora. He is also a scientific advisory board member and lecturer for The Aesthetics Show and holds prominent professional society memberships with The American Society of Lasers in Medicine, the American Academy of Liposuction Surgery, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and many more.

Major recognitions that Dr. Goldfarb has garnered include an EmSculpt Ambassador Award from BTL Aesthetics and is currently on the Medical Advisory Board, an award from the Philippine Academy of Aesthetic and Age Management, a recipient of "The Best Surgical Body Shaping" award, and numerous others throughout his long career. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Progressive Men's Health and is a founding board member, faculty member, and lecturer for the National Society of Cosmetic Physicians, for which he chaired an annual meeting hosting hundreds of physicians from around the globe.

FAGI is excited to collaborate with the experienced and highly accredited Dr. Goldfarb, who will help inform and contribute to its preventative healthcare and overall wellness initiatives as a medical advisory board member. His in-depth practice of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic techniques and comprehensive understanding of the modern technologies advancing aesthetic practices are expected to bring valuable insight and advantages to the Company's acquisition efforts and overall growth of operations.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a public health and wellness holding company which has two wholly owned subsidiaries Bio Lab Naturals and DYNAMAXX.

FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through joint ventures, partnerships, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements and by adding diversity to its in-house product line.

FAGI's other wholly owned subsidiary DYNAMAXX International Ltd. is in the health and supplement space using the direct selling channel as its sales force with its main operations in the United States and Canada. DYNAMAXX was founded in 2009 and has expanded globally since that time with two leading products LIGHTS ON and LIGHTS OFF. In addition to having a world class supplement product line, DYNAMAXX has a cost-effective way for individuals to participate in the ever-growing GIG economy by offering an aggressive compensation program to those that refer customers who purchase products or customers who want to start their own business. The company offers training and support to their distributors and has a strong focus on helping people achieve financial freedom through their business opportunities.

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Contact: Ryan Gresham, CEO, or Bill Heneghan, COO, Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Email: ir@fullalliance-group.com

Phone: (800) 895-4415

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings, and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to continued volatility of and sharp increase in costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions, and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762486/Full-Alliance-Group-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-Nationally-Recognized-Surgeon-Dr-Richard-Marc-Goldfarb-to-Medical-Advisory-Board