D3 Security, the security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) vendor that does what others can't, today announced that it is a sponsor of the 2023 Infosecurity Europe conference. The event takes place at ExCeL London from June 20-22. At booth AA62, D3 Security will present the new capabilities of its Smart SOAR platform, including enhanced reporting and its unique MSSP client access portal.

"We are thrilled to showcase our Smart SOAR platform at Infosecurity Europe 2023, Europe's most anticipated cybersecurity event," said Amardeep Dhingra, Director of Strategic Alliances at D3 Security. "We know security leaders at the event will be blown away by the latest advances in our SOAR platform, which make it easier than ever to enable an effective cybersecurity mesh architecture."

Smart SOAR's revamped Reporting and Analytics dashboard module provides security executives and managers with personalized dashboards, enabling them to monitor their SLAs and KPIs in real time. The innovative widget-based system and highly customizable dashboards offer security teams deep insights into their security posture.

Also new to Smart SOAR is the MSSP Client Portal, which revolutionizes the interaction between MSSPs and their clients, fostering transparency, collaboration, and rapid response. By giving clients limited but meaningful access to their data on the SOAR platform, Smart SOAR empowers MSSPs to serve their clients more effectively while promoting shared security objectives.

D3 Security invites all attendees to visit booth AA62 at Infosecurity Europe 2023, where the D3 team will be providing demos of Smart SOAR's capabilities.

Infosecurity Europe is the largest and most attended information security event in Europe. Infosecurity Europe 2023 promises to provide critical insights and updates, specifically tailored for C-level information security professionals. This year's event has an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, exhibitors, and workshops providing CPE and CPD credits.

About D3 Security

D3 Security's Smart SOAR helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity-including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos-by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.

