Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: US Sexual Wellness Market is Set to Observe Unprecedented Growth, Evolvement of Gender-Neutral Tone Products Creating Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US sexual wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during 2022-2028.

One of the key growth drivers for the US sexual wellness market is persistently evolving gender-neutral products for a wide array of customers. Over the last couple of years, the market perception has witnessed variations from being a male-centric one to more of a unisex one. An unserved section of the audience has remained less vocal about their sex lives. Thus, a few brands have developed offerings for such an audience.

The transformation across the sexual wellness industry is largely attributed to the market is tendency toward becoming a more gender-neutral approach. Brands in the market had previously remained male-centered, and they served or had remained clinical in the way and promoted male sexual wellness product offerings. However, the fact that such offerings did not resonate with the audience has led brands to adopt a changed route to the market. A few new entrants to the market have paved the way for a substantial change in the sexual wellness culture. Every user is unique, and their needs are to be served as a point of consideration for new-aged brands in the market. One such brand considering and impacting the market perception is Maude, based in New York, US. The company's focus is directed toward changing the gender focus in the sexual wellness and health spaces, such as dark, manly-colored products for men and pink-colored ones for women.

The Evolvement of Gender-Neutral Tone in the Market

Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness

Increasing Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products Among Women

Moreover, nowadays, customers derive through going online, apart from the anonymity factor, engaging in live forums to discuss product benefits. Customers can look to provide reviews, go through the ones given by others, and learn about the product usage, benefits, and lifespan, which are not readily possible while making purchases in a retail store or any supermarket. Vendors catering to the sexual wellness market have immense opportunities by embracing the digital platforms for sale today. With technology penetrating every individual's life quicker than ever, one must devise effective ways to reach the modern-day customer. Using the online platform for effectively communicating about sexual wellness products and their implications on an individual's health is imperative for vendors to cover and capitalize upon.

The transformation of sexual traditions represents the change or modification in the attitudes, behaviors, and sexual norms of end-users due to exposure through the internet, electronic media, TV shows, including Sex & the City and Masters of Sex, and erotic novels, such as E. L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey.

Even the older generation is more willing to change. It is curious about sensual products as men and women face bodily changes such as erectile dysfunction in men and vaginal dryness in women with age. All these factors drive the market for sexual wellness products.

The increase in sexual wellness products can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable sexual wellness products, such as sex toys and sexual lubricants. For instance, one of the major reasons for the growing demand for sexual lubricants can be associated with the rising demand for sex toys in the US. End-users apply sexual lubricants to these toys to ease penetration.

Factors such as increased openness; desire for quirky products and accessories; excitement, passion, and adventure, and heightened desire for experimentation are driving the market growth in the country.

Vendors and retailers are capitalizing on such growing interest among consumers. There are constant efforts by vendors to leverage this shift to disassociate the stigma, taboo, and label of pornography attached to the market and shift sexual wellness products to mainstream shelves.

As the sexual wellness market in the US presents a lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, making it highly consolidated.

Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in the US, which is likely to lead to a price war among vendors, and the increased commoditization can also lead to low-quality products being manufactured. However, the products in 2028 will be far better in terms of usage, safety, and comfort than those in 2022.

The South US Sexual Wellness Market will Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028

The Southern US accounted for a significant share of the US sexual wellness market, owing to a huge population and increasing disposable incomes. The region comprises developed and fast-growing states, including Florida, Virginia, Texas, and Carolina. The region's overall population in 2022 was recorded at over $128.71 million, and the US recorded a personal income of over $7 trillion as of 2021. Since the demand for sexual wellness products is largely impacted by disposable income, such high disposable income in the region creates a significant market for sexual wellness products.

