Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) ("Tudor Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Rowe to the board of directors of the Company. Additionally, the Company announces that Mr. Sean Pownall has resigned as director of the Company but has agreed to serve as a valued member of the Advisory Board.

Mr. Rowe, P.Geo. has specialized in mineral exploration for more than 40 years, focusing on precious and base metals, primarily in British Columbia, the Yukon, and Mexico. Mr. Rowe was employed by Cordilleran Engineering Ltd. for more than 15 years and subsequently joined C.J. Greig & Associates Ltd., a geological consulting services team highly regarded for its technical expertise. Through these associations he has provided professional assistance to a number of public companies, including geological field work, property evaluations and technical reports. In particular, Mr. Rowe was involved in the discovery of the Silvertip deposit in northern BC, one of the highest-grade silver-zinc-lead operations in the world currently owned by Coeur Mining, as well as the discovery and development of the Elk deposit in southern BC, a high-grade gold vein system that produced direct-smelter-shipping ore from open pit excavations in the 1990's, currently being developed by Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

Mr. Rowe has been involved with the exploration programs conducted by the Company and its spinoff company, Goldstorm Metals Corp., since 2017.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments, "It is my pleasure to welcome the addition of Jeff Rowe to the company's board of directors. We are delighted to have Jeff join our team, and eagerly anticipate his valuable contributions in his new role with the board as we continue to advance our Treaty Creek gold and copper project. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude towards Sean Pownall for his significant contributions to the Company. I look forward to continuing my working relationship with Sean as he becomes a member of the Advisory Board."

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.10 g/t AuEQ (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

About Tudor Gold Corp.

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

