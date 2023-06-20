Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874315 | ISIN: US0123481089 | Ticker-Symbol: AII
Frankfurt
20.06.23
08:20 Uhr
82,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,61 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,5083,5022:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP82,00+0,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.