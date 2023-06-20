Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) announced today its subsidiary Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) has delivered its first composite vertical tail plane (VTP) fitting to support the Aernnova Clean Sky 2 full composite rear-end fuselage technology demonstrator. AEC's collaboration with Aernnova represents the companies shared efforts at developing high volume industrialized and sustainable manufacturing technologies for next generation light weight aerostructures. AEC's composite VTP fitting has a uniquely designed hybrid preform of 3D woven and non-crimp fabric architectures for optimised load carrying capabilities.

(L to R) Brent Stevenson, Greg Harwell of Albany Engineered Composites and Juan Carlos Ortiz, Miguel Angel Castillo of Aernnova (photo: Albany International)

Brent Stevenson, AEC's VP of Research and Technology commented: "The ability to design and fabricate highly complex loaded composite components such as the VTP fitting is uniquely enabled by our advance 3D woven technology. Future zero emission aerostructures technologies will need to achieve the optimum balance between weight, performance, cost and industrialisation volumes without forgetting sustainability goals. We were very pleased with the collaborative approach adopted by both teams at AEC and Aernnova in developing this unique composite solution."

Miguel Á. Castillo, Aernnova's VP Technology Development, highlights: "The excellent collaboration with AEC has been a key part of this Advanced Rear End demonstrator success. AEC has provided the interface composite fitting that connects the rear fuselage with the vertical stabilizer in a new composite material approach avoiding a metallic part configuration."

Both companies are proudly displaying this innovation at the AEC stand at the Paris Air Show underway this week.

Greg Harwell, AEC President added: "We continue to invest heavily in the development and simulation of applications such this composite fitting. Given the current geopolitical pressures, the challenges to supply chain and difficulties in accessing raw materials such as titanium, the ability to design, develop and industrialize light-weight composite components has become even more mission critical."

About Albany Engineered Composites

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) designs and manufactures advanced engineered composite components for engine and airframe applications for commercial and military aircraft, missiles and unmanned vehicles, and for renewable energy creation and distribution. AEC's specialty composite solutions enable current and next-generation aircraft to perform better while being more fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly.

About Aernnova

Aernnova is a Tier 1 world class supplier of aerostructures, components and engineering services, and is finalizing the Advanced Rear End demonstrator this year. This innovative integral solution is a whole composite light weight aerostructure that avoids thermal loads generated by materials with different coefficient of thermal expansion and other beneficial integration effects.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs more than 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

