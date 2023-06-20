"Commence the Re-Fence": CNH Industrial is supporting Cyclone Gabriele recovery initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / CNH Industrial

In the aftermath of Cyclone Gabriele that caused significant damage to farming communities on New Zealand's east coast, an inspiring initiative called "Commence the Re-Fence" has been launched to provide support to the most affected farmers in rebuilding their fencing. This collaborative effort brings together CNH Industrial brands Case IH and New Holland, who have generously donated two tractors to facilitate the reconstruction process.

Over the next five months, the Federated Farmers "Farmy Army" volunteers, under the leadership of Terry Copeland, CEO of Federated Farmers, will work alongside the donated tractors to rebuild fencing on 100 farms that Cyclone Gabriele severely impacted. Federated Farmers has a strong track record of uniting volunteers and providing invaluable assistance to rural communities during times of crisis.

Stevenson Taylor, represented by Robby Smith, General Manager, will provide essential post rammers to ensure efficient and effective fence installations.

The primary objective of the Re-Fence initiative is to restore critical infrastructure, enabling affected farmers to resume their agricultural activities and rebuild their lives. To support the materials required for the fencing reconstruction, a dedicated donation page has been set up. This platform allows individuals, businesses, and organizations to contribute and make a meaningful impact on recovery efforts by providing much-needed resources.

At the end of the five-month initiative, Case IH and New Holland will demonstrate their commitment to the farming communities by gifting the two tractors to two farmers in the most heavily affected areas. This gesture recognizes the resilience and determination displayed by the affected farmers and aims to provide long-term support for their agricultural endeavors.

"We are deeply moved by the challenges faced by the farmers affected by Cyclone Gabriele," said Aaron Bett, Case IH Australia/New Zealand General Manager. "By donating our tractors and actively participating in the Re-Fence initiative, we aim to assist the farmers in rebuilding their fencing infrastructure and restoring their farms. It is an honor to contribute to their recovery and provide them with the necessary tools for future success."

Bruce Healy, New Holland Agriculture Australia/New Zealand General Manager, expressed solidarity with the affected farmers.

"New Holland has always been committed to supporting farmers in times of need. We recognize the vital role that fencing plays in protecting livestock and securing farmland. Through our donation of tractors, we hope to contribute to the recovery efforts and support the farmers as they rebuild their lives," he said.

The "Commence the Re-Fence" initiative invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join in supporting the recovery of Cyclone Gabriele-affected farmers. Contributions to the donation page, whether financial or in-kind, will make a significant difference in rebuilding the fencing infrastructure and helping farmers reclaim their livelihoods.

"Commence the Re-Fence": CNH Industrial is supporting Cyclone Gabriele recovery initiative



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762542/Commence-the-Re-Fence-CNH-Industrial-Is-Supporting-Cyclone-Gabriele-Recovery-Initiative