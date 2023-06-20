Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Empatho Holdings Inc. (CSE: EMPH) (formerly, Shane Resources Ltd.) ("Empatho" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Terri Bell Clouse has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective June 19, 2023.

Ms. Bell is an accomplished, consultative sales executive qualified with the skills and expertise to deliver investment solutions to large institutional investors such as pension plans, endowments and foundations, insurance companies and consultants. She is skilled in tailoring investment strategy communications and presentations to audiences with varying levels of investment sophistication.

In addition to sales, Ms. Bell's experience includes trading and portfolio management.

Ms. Bell is currently the Managing Director of Business Development for Anacapa Advisors LLC and has also previously held positions as Director, Business Development of Hartland & Company, Chief Operating Officer of 614 Artist Management, and VP / Client Portfolio Manager and VP / Client Advisor of JPMorgan Asset Management.

"It is an honor to welcome someone of Terri's caliber to the Board of Directors of Empatho," said Yan Namer, Chief Executive Officer of Empatho. "I am confident she will add significant value to the Empatho Board, especially with her experience in capital markets."

"I'm excited and humbled by the opportunity to join Empatho's Board" said Terri Bell Clouse, "and I very much look forward to working with the team at Empatho."

About Empatho

Empatho Holdings Inc. is a virtual well-being firm focused on a smart solution powered by proprietary PsychAI artificial intelligence (AI), that strategically guides users to achieve individualized or personalized well-being goals. The Company provides a data-driven mobile application using advanced technology to engage individuals in the management of their own health, helping individuals become more productive and uncovering potential efficiencies and cost savings for employers.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Yan Namer

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: yan@empatho.com

