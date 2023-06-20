Summa, Summa, Summatime at Rainbow Vomit, Dallas #1 Immersive Art Exhibit

Extended Summer Hours, Special Events, and Guest Gifts Kick Off This Month

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / This summer, Rainbow Vomit is the coolest place to be seen in Dallas. Located across the street from the historic Fair Park right off the DART, Rainbow Vomit's 2600-square foot space has been wowing patrons since 2019 where they have welcomed more than 100,000 visitors with more than 2500 positive online reviews. The top-rated immersive art experience that has consistently been voted among the best things to do in Dallas, is now announcing updated summer hours, a special PRIDE discount throughout the summer, special events, and gifts for guests who come to Rainbow Vomit clad in rainbow colors.

"This summer, we are inviting more people to immerse themselves in the world of Rainbow Vomit, may it be as part of a summer outing, staycation, or entertainment for out-of-town guests who are looking for something unique and fun to do. We have extended our hours to accommodate all," says Deanna Theis, Lead Artist and Curator of Rainbow Vomit, which is designed to transport guests to a captivating world of art, light, and sound designed as a comic book come to life.

Rainbow Vomit is also offering a PRIDE discount code that is valid all summer long, just use the code PRIDE for 10% off individual tickets or private bookings at the venue. Guests are also encouraged to dress in rainbow colors for a specialty gift item during their visit.

"Rainbow Vomit stands for acceptance and love of all walks of life, so naturally, we are supporters of Pride Month and everything rainbow related. Come visit us this month dressed in rainbow and receive a special commemorative pin. We are also excited to partner with Curiuosifi on a special benefit event supporting the House of Rebirth non-profit," continues Theis.

"We are excited to present Transcendence: A Queer + SciFi Storytelling Benefit in the magical exhibit of Rainbow Vomit. Join us on an interdimensional voyage for this Pride fundraiser at this beautiful venue. We'll travel through space and time with our lineup of storytellers, poets, and other performance artists who will explore the intricacies of LGBTQ+ identity and the many ways in which it intersects with the fantastical worlds of science fiction," says Vanessa Kenney, founder of Curiousifi.

Year-round, Rainbow Vomit is also a great location for parties, corporate events, and other special functions, including field trips. "Our exhibit provides an experiential artistic setting where students and other groups can engage directly with their surroundings and learn about creative expression among various mediums of art," says Theis. The installations were built by a team of over 15 artists and creatives, led by creators Deanna Theis, Rob Andrews, and Jason Mendez. The current installation covers 2600 sq ft with multiple different styles of art and features over 10000 LEDs, 3000 Balloons, 300 pounds of cotton, 4 miles of ribbon, and a life-sized unicorn named Gerard! The installations at Rainbow Vomit are often changing, so come catch the summer installs before Rainbow Vomit closes in the fall for updates during the State Fair. For more information, visit rainbowvomitdallas.com.

DETAILS:

Rainbow Vomit is now open for both public tours and private bookings during the following times*:

Sunday 12:00 Noon - 6:00 PM

Monday - 1:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday - Closed

Wednesday 1:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 1:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Friday 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Saturday 12:00 Noon - 9:00 PM

*Hours are subject to availability. Please call 469.248.0953 or email bookings@rainbowvomit.com for more information.

WHERE: Rainbow Vomit is located across the street from the historic Fair Park right off the DART at 3609 Parry Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75226 (map).

PRICING:

GENERAL ADMISSION (ALL AGES) $23-$28 Includes entrance for 1 hour into Rainbow Vomit

STUDENTS (13-18 or w/ ID) / MILITARY / SENIOR $20-$25

CHILDREN'S ADMISSION (3-12) $17-$20 each

Children under the age of 3 don't need a ticket

Tickets and times are available here.

More photos are available here, and video clips are available here.

Please note that all sales are final unless trip insurance is purchased, but transferring to other days is permitted.

