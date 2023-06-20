Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2023 | 23:14
Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. (" Faraday " or the " Company ") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2023 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually earlier today.

All other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting were also approved, including (i) setting the number of directors at eight, (ii) the appointment of the Company's auditors, (iii) the approval of the Company's amended and restated long-term incentive plan, and (iv) the approval of amendments to the Company's Articles, to remove the ability to appoint alternate directors.

At the Meeting, 100,526,866 shares were voted, representing 57.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Number of Directors

100,447,166

99.98%

16,200

0.02%

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Russell Ball

99,782,497

100.00%

3,656

0.00%

Paul Harbidge

99,785,622

100.00%

531

0.00%

Randy Engel

99,785,622

100.00%

531

0.00%

Robert Doyle

99,785,622

100.00%

531

0.00%

Audra Walsh

98,864,123

99.08%

922,030

0.92%

Katherine Arnold

99,776,438

99.99%

9,715

0.01%

Alan Wilson

99,778,337

99.99%

7,816

0.01%

Arndt Brettschneider

99,769,450

99.98%

16,703

0.02%

The voting results for each additional resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

100,450,118

99.99%

13,248

0.01%

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Approval of Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan

70,020,774

70.17%

29,765,379

29.83%

Approval of Amendments to Articles

99,782,366

100.00%

3,787

0.00%

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in The United States of America. The Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Faraday Copper Corp.
E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com
Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com .

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762517/Faraday-Copper-Announces-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-Voting-Results

