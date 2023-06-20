Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Michael Griffiths (the "Acquiror") announces the acquisition of 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of Currie Rose Resources Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to the share exchange agreement ("Share Exchange Agreement") entered on March 21, 2023 between the Company, WA Hydrogen Pty Ltd. ("Kotai Energy") and the shareholders of Kotai Energy pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kotai Energy, in consideration for the issuance of 50 million common shares of the Issuer at $0.05 per share and a 5% royalty on future production (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror held 7,047,894 Common Shares representing approximately 4.04% of the outstanding issued and outstanding Common Shares on undiluted basis. As a result of the acquisition of 15,000,000 Common Shares, the Acquiror owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 22,047,894 common shares, representing approximately 12.63% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis or 11.13% on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of 547,894 warrants and 2,760,000 stock options held by the Acquiror).

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Griffiths in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

