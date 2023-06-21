Zib Digital AU: Twelve Board Store Announces Release of the New Series of Decks in the Bones Brigade Series

The Bones Brigade Series has always represented the pinnacle of skateboarding excellence and Series 14 continues this tradition with its exceptional designs and impeccable craftsmanship.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Twelve Board Store, a leading supplier of electric skateboards, longboards and skateboard decks, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated new series of decks in the Bones Brigade Series by Powell Peralta. These decks capture the essence of the sport and pay homage to the iconic skaters who shaped the industry over the past four decades.





The Series 14 decks showcase captivating graphics and iconic shapes inspired by legendary skateboarders such as Tony Hawk, Mike McGill, Steve Caballero, Rodney Mullen, Lance Mountain and Tommy Guerrero. Each Bones Brigade Series 14 deck will come with a sequentially numbered postcard, adding a collectible element to these limited-edition skateboarding masterpieces.

Due to overwhelming demand and limited availability, Twelve Board Store has decided not to accept pre-orders this year. However, the company has created a waiting list to ensure dedicated customers have the opportunity to secure their preferred Bones Brigade Series 14 decks.

The Bones Brigade was established in 1979 by Stacy Peralta and George Powell with the vision of assembling an extraordinary team of competitive skaters to propel their company's growth. Comprising world-class skateboarders specialising in vert, bowl, freestyle and street disciplines, the Bones Brigade dominated the skateboarding scene for more than a decade. Their innovative tricks and manoeuvres revolutionised the sport while also pioneering new ways to monetise skateboarding.

Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Rodney Mullen, Lance Mountain, Tommy Guerrero, Alan Gelfand and Mike McGill were among the trailblazing skaters who rode for the Bones Brigade, leaving an indelible mark on the history and progression of skateboarding.

For skateboarding enthusiasts looking to own a piece of skateboarding history, Twelve Board Store is the ultimate destination. Twelve Board Store caters to riders of all levels and preferences, providing them with top-quality products to elevate their skateboarding experience, including electric skateboards, longboards, old-school skateboard decks and more.

To learn more about Twelve Board Store and explore its wide range, visit www.twelveboardstore.com.au.

About Twelve Board Store

Twelve Board Store is a leading provider of skateboards, men's snowboards, hardware, helmets, footwear, clothing and accessories. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Twelve Board Store is dedicated to delivering the best products from industry-leading brands at competitive prices. With a strong emphasis on exceptional customer service and expert advice, Twelve Board Store is the go-to destination for board sport enthusiasts.

