Cancer specialist Defence Therapeutics has applied for international patent protection for its versatile Accum adjuvant technology. This means that the numerous projects the Company is driving forward in parallel thanks to its platform approach will soon receive a "price tag". Specifically, this involves vaccines against various types of cancer, ranging from skin to pancreatic cancer, some of which will soon be transferred to a Phase I study. The same applies to the promising chemotherapeutic AccuTOX. We discuss the outlook for the CRISPR "gene scissors," which mRNA study will soon deliver results and the state of takeover activity in the industry.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...