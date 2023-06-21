Humanitas Solutions: A New Era of Connectivity and Internet With VERTEX High-Altitude Platform Systems

LE BOURGET, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Humanitas Solutions, a leading technology company, has unveiled a significant development in High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) technology - VERTEX, at the 54th Paris Air Show. This innovation symbolizes a new dawn in the world of 5G and Internet connectivity, placing the company at the forefront of a more connected, knowledgeable, and environmentally-responsible world.

VERTEX (www.xspace.ai) brings forth an unprecedented high-speed communication solution that can revolutionize the way the world communicates. The HAPS-based 5G communication system is specifically engineered to deliver a high-speed, resilient, low-cost communication experience that is not only reliable but also uninterrupted. Leveraging the most advanced technology, VERTEX delivers a seamless communication experience to users globally, including the most remote and inaccessible parts of the world.

Complementing its commitment to creating a connected world, VERTEX also ushers in a new era of real-time environmental monitoring. Its HAPS platforms, equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, provide critical real-time data, allowing informed decisions that can protect the environment, mitigate potential disaster impacts, and nurture sustainable practices.

Additionally, VERTEX leads the way in sustainable edge computing, staying true to Humanitas Solutions' dedication to sustainability. By reducing energy consumption and minimizing carbon footprint, VERTEX's HAPS-based edge computing system provides high-speed processing and storage capabilities without compromising efficiency or speed. The system brings data processing closer to the source, offering faster and more efficient operations while conserving energy. In addition, VERTEX prioritizes advanced cybersecurity measures, empowering the next generation of private 5G networks.

Humanitas Solutions' commitment to innovation, environmental consciousness, and digital security shines brightly through VERTEX. Based in Montreal and supported by a large network of industrial and academic partners, Humanitas aims to redefine the boundaries of digital communication and in creating a better, more connected world.

