Scientists in Norway used various imaging and characterization techniques to analyze the cells and other components of silicon PV modules that had been installed in the field for more than 10 years. The group's aim was to isolate the role of moisture in various mechanisms that cause performance loss over time, and to understand how these mechanisms progress over long-term installation in real outdoor conditions.Making components that can withstand being installed outdoors for years and even decades, in any type of climate, while maintaining at least the vast majority of their initial performance, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...