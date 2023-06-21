Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer ISE have developed an optimized heat pump propane refrigeration circuit for single-family homes. Propane heat pumps for indoor use in single-family homes are now one step closer to commercialization. Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has successfully developed a model of a heat pump refrigeration circuit using less than 150 g of propane. "Many heat pump manufacturers offer propane heat pumps but mostly for outdoor installation only, since the refrigerant is subject to extensive safety regulations for in-door use due to its flammability," Fraunhofer ISE said in a statement. ...

