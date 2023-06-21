Modulex Group, a global leader in signage and visual communication solutions, is excited to announce that after a successful pilot project, the launch of ReBond re-purposed carpet waste to create a new architectural signage material.

ReBond is a collaboration between Modulex, the global leader in architectural and wayfinding signage, Dansk Wilton, a Danish carpet manufacturer serving the cruise ship and hospitality industry and Elektro-Isola, a material developer and manufacturer based in Denmark.

"Modulex strives and will continue to innovate, adapt sustainable business practices and bring eco-friendly material alternatives to our customers," says Ketil M. Staalesen, CEO of Modulex Group. "We are incredibly proud of ReBond and the collaboration with like-minded companies to create new value out of waste."

ReBond is created using waste from Dansk Wilton's Cradle to Cradle Certified carpet solution. The process starts by removing the carpets and recovering scraps from production waste from Dansk Wilton, which are shredded into fine fibres using Elektro-Isola's innovative technology. The shredded textile fibres are mixed with a melting binding fibre, giving it the consistency needed to create felt mats. While the surface and appearance of ReBond are brand new, the sides of the panels bear a faint hint of the colour of the original carpets, leaving a trail of its previous life.

Formerly in a ship or hotel, carpet waste is given a second life, upcycled as architectural signage, and used in another built environment.

To learn more about Rebond, visit www.modulex.com.

About Modulex Group:

Founded in 1963 by the LEGO Group and since 2009, owned by managing partners and external investors, Modulex is a global leader in visual communications. Rooted in Danish design excellence and a modular signage concept, Modulex has evolved its offering with design, wayfinding, custom solutions, and brand implementations. In 2019 the ISO9001-certified factory in Denmark created a sustainable product line and was awarded the Green Network diploma for ten straight years. The multi-national Group has several production facilities globally. It has a presence in over 300 cities across 45 countries, giving them infinite reach and the ability to deliver on its promise of global vision, local reach, and one company.

