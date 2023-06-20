Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
WKN: A3C9TE | ISIN: CA64128F7039
Tradegate
21.06.23
11:01 Uhr
0,138 Euro
+0,005
+3,44 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.06.2023
Nevada Copper Corp.: Nevada Copper Provides Results of 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

YERINGTON, Nev., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") provides the results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held today in Toronto. Shareholders holding a total of 419,941,084 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 58.04% of the total 723,508,700 Common Shares outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.

Voting Details
The following eight nominees were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the detailed voting results as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Tom Albanese405,053,99099.64%1,461,6050.36%
Michael Brown404,802,02299.58%1,713,5730.42%
Randy Buffington404,007,54799.38%2,508,0480.62%
Guillaume de Dardel403,883,02999.35%2,632,5660.65%
Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese403,618,25299.29%2,897,3430.71%
Stephen Gill403,990,21699.38%2,525,3790.62%
Evgenij Iorich404,002,05899.38%2,513,5370.62%
G. Ernest (Ernie) Nutter404,360,92099.47%2,154,6750.53%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also (i) fixed the number of directors at eight for the ensuing year, (ii) voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, and (iii) approved the omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company. A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is the owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project located in Nevada, USA with substantial mineral reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two permitted projects include the higher-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is undergoing a restart of operations, and a large-scale open pit PFS stage project.

Randy Buffington
President & CEO

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com, or contact:

Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations
tthom@nevadacopper.com | +1-775-391-9029


