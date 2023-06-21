Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WK | ISIN: LT0000123911 | Ticker-Symbol: ZWS
Frankfurt
21.06.23
08:01 Uhr
1,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIA LIETUVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIA LIETUVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9001,91011:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2023 | 07:06
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Board has re-elected Dan Strömberg as Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva and appointed members of the committees

At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 27 April 2023 for a new 2-years' term re-elected Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") re-elected Dan Strömberg as a Chair of the Board and appointed members of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Dan Strömberg, who till 28 February 2023 was a CEO of Telia Lietuva, on 3 April 2023 became Chair of the Company's Board. He is also Senior Vice President & Head of cluster Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) at Telia Company AB (Sweden), Chair of the Supervisory Council of Telia Eesti AS (Estonia) and member the Supervisory Council of SIA Tet (Latvia).

The Board has appointed Agneta Wallmark, a member of the Board representing the largest shareholder of the Company, Telia Company AB, and both independent members of the Board - Leda Iržikeviciene and Mindaugas Glodas - to the Audit Committee. Agneta Wallmark was re-elected as Chair of the committee.

The Board members Claes Nycander and Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, both representing Telia Company, and Mindaugas Glodas, an independent member of the Board, will be members of the Remuneration Committee. Claes Nycander will continue to Chair the meeting of this committee.

The 2-years' term of the Board will terminate on 27 April 2025.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.