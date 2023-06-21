The Board has re-elected Dan Strömberg as Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva and appointed members of the committees

At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 27 April 2023 for a new 2-years' term re-elected Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") re-elected Dan Strömberg as a Chair of the Board and appointed members of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Dan Strömberg, who till 28 February 2023 was a CEO of Telia Lietuva, on 3 April 2023 became Chair of the Company's Board. He is also Senior Vice President & Head of cluster Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) at Telia Company AB (Sweden), Chair of the Supervisory Council of Telia Eesti AS (Estonia) and member the Supervisory Council of SIA Tet (Latvia).

The Board has appointed Agneta Wallmark, a member of the Board representing the largest shareholder of the Company, Telia Company AB, and both independent members of the Board - Leda Iržikeviciene and Mindaugas Glodas - to the Audit Committee. Agneta Wallmark was re-elected as Chair of the committee.

The Board members Claes Nycander and Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, both representing Telia Company, and Mindaugas Glodas, an independent member of the Board, will be members of the Remuneration Committee. Claes Nycander will continue to Chair the meeting of this committee.

The 2-years' term of the Board will terminate on 27 April 2025.