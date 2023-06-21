Today, NIQ Brandbank is delighted to announce the advancements in their solution that enables brands to unify, digitalise and control both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) content with GDSN integration, through one true end to end solution.

Utilising NIQ Brandbank's Shopper Experience Platform, brands can now manage their entire product content lifecycle and leverage one solution for content creation through distribution supporting B2B and B2C content to both GDSN and non-GDSN content recipients. Brands can manage all their use cases and rest assured all content needs of both recipient and end-consumers are met today and tomorrow, based on one unique master record of their product.

For the past 25 years, NIQ Brandbank has been a notable force in the product capture and content management industry, specifically serving global, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market.

Marking continued commitment to the industry, earlier this year, it was announced that NIQ Brandbank passed its re-accreditation for GS1 Checking and Capture certifications for food, detergents, health and beauty and logistics. Working with leading global retailers and brands, it recognises the value and strength of NIQ Brandbank's solutions, supporting clients to digitalise the shopper experience.

Mike Nickituk, Global Managing Director at NIQ Brandbank commented, "The release of B2B2C Content management with GDSN integration into our Shopper Experience Platform, marks the start of a new era. Brands can now easily navigate the multichannel minefield and distribute their product content to all types of recipients, through one central ecosystem based on one unique product master record. We are thrilled to be offering this capability to both existing and new clients for them to start getting in control of their product content management in the best possibly way."

For more information on NIQ Brandbank's end to end solution, please visit: https://nielseniq.com/global/en/solutions/brandbank-shopper-experience-platform/

