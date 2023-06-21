Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.06.2023 | 10:12
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 20

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

All information is at 31 May 2023 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested.

One
month
%		Three
months
%		One
year
%		Three
years
%		Five
years
%		Since
Launch*
%
Sterling:
Share price0.2-1.39.068.77.9112.5
Net asset value0.52.18.470.722.3136.8
Benchmark (NR)**-3.2-2.7-8.324.77.573.5
MSCI Frontiers Index (NR)0.8-1.3-8.110.95.560.2
MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR)-0.3-2.2-6.910.53.846.5
US Dollars:
Share price-1.21.17.369.30.669.8
Net asset value-0.94.66.771.314.088.9
Benchmark (NR)**-3.21.0-8.626.71.540.9
MSCI Frontiers Index (NR)-0.61.0-9.611.2-1.727.3
MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR)-1.70.2-8.510.8-3.316.5

Sources: BlackRock and Standard & Poor's Micropal

* 17 December 2010.

** The Company's benchmark changed from MSCI Frontier Markets Index to MSCI Emerging ex Selected Countries + Frontier Markets + Saudi Arabia Index (net total return, USD) effective 1/4/2018.

At month end
US Dollar
Net asset value - capital only:178.45c
Net asset value - cum income:184.41c
Sterling:
Net asset value - capital only:143.97p
Net asset value - cum income:148.78p
Share price:135.25p
Total assets (including income):£281.7m
Discount to cum-income NAV:9.1%
Gearing:nil
Gearing range (as a % of gross assets):0-20%
Net yield*:4.4%
Ordinary shares in issue**:189,325,748
Ongoing charges***:1.4%
Ongoing charges plus taxation and performance fee****:1.4%

*The Company's yield based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of the release of this announcement is 4.4% and includes the 2022 final dividend of 4.25 cents per share, declared on 8 December 2022, and paid to shareholders on 19 January 2023, and the 2023 interim dividend of 3.10 cents per share, declared on 6 June 2023, and payable to shareholders on 7 July 2023.

** Excluding 52,497,053 ordinary shares held in treasury.

***The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding performance fees, finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2022.

**** The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses and including performance fees but excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2022.

Sector
Analysis		Gross market value as a % of net assetsCountry
Analysis		Gross market value as a % of net assets
Financials37.0Indonesia17.2
Materials15.4Saudi Arabia15.4
Energy15.2Thailand12.0
Industrials13.0Vietnam8.2
Consumer Staples12.0United Arab Emirates8.0
Consumer Discretionary5.7Kazakhstan7.5
Information Technology5.6Hungary7.1
Communication Services4.5Chile6.7
Real Estate2.7Qatar4.3
Health Care1.8Greece3.8
-----Poland3.5
112.9Colombia2.5
-----Egypt2.4
Short positions-3.6Argentina1.9
=====Philippines1.9
Georgia1.7
Peru1.6
Malaysia1.5
Turkey1.4
Kuwait1.2
Cambodia1.2
Romania1.0
Kenya0.6
Ukraine0.3
-----
Total112.9
-----
Short positions-3.6
=====

*reflects gross market exposure from contracts for difference (CFDs).

Market Exposure

30.06
2022
%		31.07
2022
%		31.08
2022
%		30.09
2022
%		31.10
2022
%		30.11
2022
%		31.12
2022
%		31.01
2023
%		28.02
2023
%		31.03
2023
%		30.04
2023
%		31.05
2023
%
Long106.1107.3107.3106.2107.4106.2110.7112.4111.9106.3108.5112.9
Short 4.6 6.2 5.3 5.2 5.34.84.95.13.93.93.83.6
Gross110.7113.5112.6111.4112.7111.0115.6117.5115.8110.2112.3116.5
Net101.5101.1102.0101.0102.1101.4105.8107.3108.0102.4104.7109.3

Ten Largest Investments

CompanyCountry of RiskGross market value as a % of net assets
Bank Central AsiaIndonesia5.0
Astra InternationalIndonesia3.7
PKO Bank PolskiPoland3.5
Abdullah Al Othaim MarketsSaudi Arabia3.1
Saudi Basic Industries CorpSaudi Arabia3.1
Bangkok BankThailand3.1
OTP BankHungary3.1
JSC KaspiKazakhstan3.0
FPTVietnam2.9
Bank MandiriIndonesia2.8



Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht, Emily Fletcher and Sudaif Niaz, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company's NAV is down by 0.9% in May, strongly outperforming its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging ex Selected Countries + Frontier Markets + Saudi Arabia Index ("Benchmark Index") which fell by 3.2%. For reference, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was down by 1.7% while the MSCI Frontier Markets Index was down by 0.6% over the same period. All performance figures are on a US Dollar basis with dividends reinvested.

Greece rallied 8.7% and was the best performing market. Financials led the surge, up by 15% in May and 42% YTD. Greece held general elections on 21 May, new democracy, led by Prime Minister Mitsotakis picked up 41% of the vote versus Syriza's 20%, significantly ahead of polling expectations. It was an action-packed month in Frontier markets, with Thailand and Turkey also holding general elections. Thailand held elections on 14th May to elect 500 members of the House of Representatives. The pro-liberal opposition party, Move Forward (MF) won the most seats (151), followed by Pheu Thai (PT) (141). The military-backed incumbent party, Bhumjaithai, came in third with 68 seats. Uncertainty persists with regards to MF's ability to form a government, but if it materializes, we believe it could mark a positive turning point towards stronger long-term growth prospects for the Thai economy. The Thai market was fairly muted, down by 3% for the month. Further west, Turkey (-1.6%) held elections in mid-May, where President Erdogan, who has been in power for twenty years, secured another five-year term. We do not have any direct exposure to Turkey and will likely remain on the side-lines till the external imbalances have cleared up. However, we do have some exposure via our holding in Eldorado Gold Corporation. This is a Canadian gold mining firm with several operations in Turkey, and the position reflects our positive view on gold. Elsewhere, most countries in the Middle East and in Latin America also finished the month in the red.

The Company outperformed strongly over the month. Stock picks in Indonesia were the top contributor. Indonesian retailer Mitra Adiperkasa (+27%) rallied after a bout of short-term profit taking in April. Consumer confidence indicators in Indonesia remain robust. Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank (+13%) was also a big contributor. The bank recently reinstated significant dividend payouts after complying with new regulations; it trades on approximately 15% dividend yield today. National Bank of Greece (+18%) also did well. On the other side, Thai oil and gas company PTT (-15%) detracted from performance.

We made few changes to the portfolio in May. We increased our exposure to Thailand as we believe the election results can be a significant positive if MF forms the government, and the country should also continue to benefit from a recovery in tourism. We topped up holdings in Bangkok Bank, Airports of Thailand and hospital operator BDMS. We took profits in National Bank of Greece. We exited pan-American airline Copa as the stock reached out target price following a strong earnings release.

We believe global markets and economies are still adjusting to a significantly higher cost of capital. Through the last few years, we have observed a marked contrast in the monetary and fiscal policy decisions taken in small emerging/frontier markets versus developed markets and this keeps us optimistic on our opportunity set. Our investment universe, in absolute and relative terms, remains under-researched and this should enable compelling alpha opportunities.

Sources:

1BlackRock as at 31 May 2023

2MSCI as at 31 May 2023

21 June 2023

ENDS

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on BlackRock's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.