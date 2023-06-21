Alight says it has obtained a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 64 MW solar plant in Sweden. It says it will turn to non-recourse project financing, despite the conventional practice of financing PPA-backed solar assets with equity in the country.Swedish solar project developer Alight has secured a PPA from Sweden-based retailer Axfood for a 64 MW solar farm it is currently developing in Hallstavik, Stockholm county. "Construction will begin this week," an Alight spokesperson told pv magazine. "The solar plant should be operational in the second quarter of 2023. The company said it ...

