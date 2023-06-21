TWO hundred and fifty one thousand more Hungarians would be alive today if the country had implemented Sweden's 'smoke free' and tobacco harm reduction strategy, a new report being launched today will reveal.

The study, from international experts in harm reduction, shows that the huge number of deaths would have been averted over the course of just decades.

The authors from Smoke Free Sweden (smokefreesweden.org) will launch their Saving Lives Like Sweden analysis in a public meeting in Warsaw today.

The authors are calling on other countries to study and embrace the Scandinavian country's progressive model of tobacco control, complemented by harm reduction strategies. Crucially, they are pleading for Hungary to follow the Swedish example of making less harmful alternatives more acceptable, available and affordable than cigarettes.

In March, the group of international experts revealed how Sweden is poised to become the first World Health Organization (WHO) member state to achieve smoke-free status.

It has reached this historic milestone 17 years ahead of schedule by combining tobacco control methods with harm minimisation strategies.

The Smoke Free Sweden movement's latest report illustrates the potentially tremendous impact on lives across WHO member states if the Swedish model is applied on a larger scale.

The report, Saving Lives Like Sweden, will be unveiled on the eve of the Global Forum on Nicotine. It reveals:

Between 2000 and 2019, some 251,000 deaths could have been averted if Hungary had the same smoking-attributable death rate as Sweden.

The implementation of the Swedish model could have allowed Hungarian citizens to live an extra 8.5 million healthy life years during the same period.

A total of 2.9 million deaths could have been averted and 108 million life years gained between 2000 and 2019 in the whole of the EU.

Dr Delon Human, one of the report's authors, said: "This should serve as a clarion call to the WHO and global public health organisations to study and adopt the harm reduction strategies implemented by Sweden.

"These strategies have the potential to save millions of lives and significantly reduce the burden of smoking-related diseases worldwide."

The first report, The Swedish Experience: A Roadmap To A Smoke-Free Society, examines how Swedish policymakers have virtually wiped out smoking by making alternative nicotine products, such as vapes and oral pouches, accessible, acceptable and affordable to adult smokers.

In 15 years, Sweden's adult smoking rate has been cut from 15% to 5.6%. Later this year that will fall below 5%, the level officially classified as smoke-free.

In addition to having the lowest percentage of tobacco-related diseases among EU countries, Sweden also exhibits a 41% lower incidence of cancer and a 38% lower cancer death rate compared to its EU counterparts.

Dr Human, who is leader of the Smoke Free Sweden movement, said: "Swedish policymakers have offered smokers a fire escape to move away from their deadly cigarette addiction. We should be celebrating Sweden's remarkable success and holding up its policies as best-case practice.

"If policymakers here in Hungary had adopted Sweden's harm reduction strategies in 2000, 251,000 lives could have been saved. Providing adult smokers with reduced-risk alternatives has proved the most successful strategy for cutting the deadly toll of tobacco.

"Public health entities worldwide should seize the opportunity for global replication of Sweden's successful approach. Together, we can work towards a smoke-free world and ensure the well-being of future generations."

ENDS

Notes to editors: The report was commissioned by Health Diplomats, an international organisation working to improve access to healthcare, encourage innovation and the use of harm reduction to minimize the negative impact of alcohol, food, nicotine and drugs.

The full report is available at smokefreesweden.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621840838/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Jessica Perkins, info@smokefreesweden.org