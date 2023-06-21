Liquid Waste Management Market to Reach $114.87 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid waste management market size is anticipated to reach USD 114.87 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period. The growing utilization of water per household globally is expected to drive liquid waste generation in the residential and commercial sectors. Factors, such as stringent regulations coupled with ongoing investments in various industries, such as oil & gas, petrochemical, and chemical, are expected to drive the demand for wastewater secondary treatment equipment, which is expected to further drive the demand for liquid waste management. For instance, The Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL) offers support to local economies and makes the most of federal infrastructure initiatives already in place to meet the demand for wastewater infrastructure in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the U.S. EPA, the automotive sector is responsible for generating about 75 billion ounces of paint sludge per year, which is mostly dumped into landfills. OEMs and automotive aftermarkets in the U.S. generate large amounts of liquid wastewater and other similar waste, including engine & motor oils, transmission & brake fluids, antifreeze & coolant, solvents, and others, thereby driving the market demand.

Rising social awareness related to the limited availability of natural resources, increasing sustainability, and conservation measures coupled with regulations aiding enhanced waste management techniques are expected to nurture new technologies in the industry. Iron & steel makers are also being compelled to comply with reuse & recycle ideologies, which, in turn, are expected to boost enhanced wastewater and liquid waste recovery practices.

The residential segment accounted for a dominant share of the global revenue in 2022. The increasing utilization of water per household is expected to drive liquid waste generation in the residential sector. Water is used for different applications in the residential sector; therefore, with rapid population growth in the country, the demand for water in several applications is increasing, resulting in a significant rise in the amount of per capita wastewater generated.

The U.S. is anticipated to grow at a progressive CAGR over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) 2017 Infrastructure Report, it is estimated that around 56 billion people will be connected to centralized treatment plants by 2032. These aforementioned factors will propel the market expansion over the forecast period.

In March 2022, Covanta Holding Corp. increased its ownership in Covanta Green Jersey Assets Ltd., Covanta Green Protos Holding Ltd., & Covanta Green UK Ltd., which own 4 WTE facilities in the UK, following EQT Infrastructure's acquisition of Green Investment Group's 50% stake in those entities. EQT Infrastructure will cover the purchase price and any additional equity required to complete the construction.

Liquid Waste Management Market Growth & Trends

For instance, the BIL offers USD 11.7 billion through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), with 49% of funds accessible as grants as of March 2022. These aforementioned initiatives will further drive the market expansion in the coming years. The discharge of untreated wastewater and other liquid waste from homes, municipal facilities, and industries into water bodies causes water pollution, thereby, threatening the environment as well as human and animal life. The collection and treatment of sewage and wastewater are very critical for public health as well as clean water. Thus, the U.S. government has introduced stringent regulations and standards for wastewater treatment for both municipal and industrial sectors, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

For instance, The Clean Water Act is a vital federal government act that establishes a regulatory structure for pollutant discharges into water bodies and regulates the quality standards for surface waters. In addition, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has implemented pollution control programs under the Clean Water Act. Industrial & residential waste or sewage is often associated with health concerns since improper disposal of waste leads to pollution, environmental toxicity & degradation, and soil contamination among other nuisances. Strong odor, unsightliness, and other hazards associated with waste, such as breeding grounds for insects and pests, have also made it crucial to develop appropriate processing and treatment facilities for waste.

Key companies are strategizing to increase revenue generation, with a focus on R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For instance, in March 2023, Stericycle, Inc. and UPS Healthcare collaborated to look after the reverse logistics of medical waste. As a result of the collaboration, a variety of medical waste categories, including sharps, pharmaceutical wastes, and biohazardous are transported, treated, & disposed of. Furthermore, in February 2022, Republic Services, Inc. and U.S. Ecology, Inc. entered into an agreement through which Republic Services acquired outstanding shares in cash of U.S. Ecology for USD 48 per share.

List of Key Players in the Liquid Waste Management Market

Veolia

Waste Management Solutions

Clean Harbors Inc

Clean Water Environmental

Liquid Environmental Solutions (LES)

DC Water

Covanta Holding Corporation

Stericycle, Inc.

U.S. Ecology, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Hazardous Waste Experts

