Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) (the "Company"), a blockchain focused technology company with an emphasis on creating and distributing digital entertainment products and applications sealed by its proprietary Q by SoLVBL software, is pleased to announce the revocation of the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC" and/or the "Principal Regulator") on May 5, 2023.

The CTO was issued by the OSC under the terms defined in National Instrument 14-101 Definitions and National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders (the "FFCTO") and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "2022 Annual Filings").

The Company confirms that the Principal Regulator is satisfied that the order to revoke the FFCTO meets the test set out in the aforementioned legislation and on June 14th, 2023, the Principal Regulator notified the company that the FFCTO has been revoked.

In addition to completing the Annual Filings on May 31, 2023, the Company also completed the filing of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Q1 2023 Filings") on June 12, 2023. Copies of the 2022 Annual Filings and Q1 2023 Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

With the revocation of the CTO, trading in the common shares of the Company through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange is expected to resume in the coming days. The Company is following up with the Canadian Securities Exchange in this regard and resumption of trading will be confirmed in a follow up press release.

