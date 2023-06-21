Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2023 | 13:02
98 Leser
Hard Asset Management, Inc.: Hard Asset Management at Exclusive Event: Exploring Implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies on Privacy and Freedom

Congressman Mark Green, Christian Briggs, and Mandy Gunasekara Set to Illuminate the Perplexing Landscape of CBDCs and Its Unprecedented Consequences at This Exclusive Event

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / An exclusive event titled "CBDC: Big Brother's Modern Surveillance System" will delve into the far-reaching implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) on personal privacy and freedom. A distinguished panel of speakers, including Tennessee Congressman Mark Green, Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, whose reputation for candid and unfiltered perspectives will promise to illuminate the murky waters surrounding CBDCs.

Joining him is Christian Briggs, the visionary CEO and founder of Hard Asset Management, Inc., who will unravel the potential hazards hidden within CBDCs. Additionally, Mandy Gunasekara, former Trump administration official at the Environmental Protection Agency, and the director of the Center for Energy and Conservation at the Independent Women's Forum, will provide her unique insights.

Together, they will dispel any illusions peole may have about CBDCs, and explain how these connect to China's increasing influence within the BRICS nations. They will also discuss the potential risks if the dollar is no longer the main currency for oil sales worldwide, which could weaken the dollar's role as the global reserve currency.

The worldwide special event will be hosted at the FreedomWorks Washington Grassroots Center, serving as a platform for thought-provoking discussions. The event is pleased to offer a livestream option, and thousands have already signed up for this groundbreaking worldwide event, enabling all those interested to learn about the truths behind CBDCs.

https://www.freedomworks.org/exclusive-freedomworks-event-cbdc-livestream/

HARD ASSET MONEY SHOW PODCAST:

Broadcasting around the world, welcome to the Hard Asset Money show. Chaotic times call for a fearless examination of the things that matter. Your wealth, your money, your future and how to preserve and grow with the hard asset market.

Hosted by Christian Briggs. BMCHAM.COM/PODCAST

Contact Information

John Grainer
info@bmcham.com
844-426-4653

SOURCE: Hard Asset Management, Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762602/Hard-Asset-Management-at-Exclusive-Event-Exploring-Implications-of-Central-Bank-Digital-Currencies-CBDCs-on-Privacy-and-Freedom

