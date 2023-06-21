Hard Asset Management, Inc.: Hard Asset Management at Exclusive Event: Exploring Implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies on Privacy and Freedom

Congressman Mark Green, Christian Briggs, and Mandy Gunasekara Set to Illuminate the Perplexing Landscape of CBDCs and Its Unprecedented Consequences at This Exclusive Event

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / An exclusive event titled "CBDC: Big Brother's Modern Surveillance System" will delve into the far-reaching implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) on personal privacy and freedom. A distinguished panel of speakers, including Tennessee Congressman Mark Green, Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, whose reputation for candid and unfiltered perspectives will promise to illuminate the murky waters surrounding CBDCs.

Joining him is Christian Briggs, the visionary CEO and founder of Hard Asset Management, Inc., who will unravel the potential hazards hidden within CBDCs. Additionally, Mandy Gunasekara, former Trump administration official at the Environmental Protection Agency, and the director of the Center for Energy and Conservation at the Independent Women's Forum, will provide her unique insights.

Together, they will dispel any illusions peole may have about CBDCs, and explain how these connect to China's increasing influence within the BRICS nations. They will also discuss the potential risks if the dollar is no longer the main currency for oil sales worldwide, which could weaken the dollar's role as the global reserve currency.

The worldwide special event will be hosted at the FreedomWorks Washington Grassroots Center, serving as a platform for thought-provoking discussions. The event is pleased to offer a livestream option, and thousands have already signed up for this groundbreaking worldwide event, enabling all those interested to learn about the truths behind CBDCs.

https://www.freedomworks.org/exclusive-freedomworks-event-cbdc-livestream/

