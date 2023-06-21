Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW), an Ohio plant-based and science-focused wellness company, announced the participation of Stephen Letourneau, Chief Branding Officer and Director of Better For You Wellness, in a panel discussion at the highly anticipated 11th annual Organic Spa Media Experience Wellness & Travel Media Event 2023. The event will occur on Friday, June 23, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Recognized as the foremost authority in wellness travel, clean beauty, and natural lifestyle, Organic Spa Media has invited Letourneau to be a panelist in their discussion titled "The CBD Conversation." Joining him on the panel are esteemed thought leaders Anne Biging, co-founder and CEO of Healing Hotels of the World; Sarah Mirsini, Founder of MaSK Skincare; and Antonia Schreiber, owner of The Windham Spa. Jed Wexler, Executive Director of Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference, will be the event's moderator.

This panel promises to offer valuable insights into the synergy between various sectors, such as clean beauty, food, and beverage, as complementary amenities for wellness hotels and resorts. Stephen Letourneau, a trailblazer in luxury skincare and canna wellness, has been at the forefront of incorporating plant-based ingredients into the wellness industry. From spearheading one of the largest hemp CBD nationwide retail launches in 2019 to participating in global discussions on hemp's role in wellness, Letourneau has consistently demonstrated his expertise in this field.

"I am thrilled to discuss the ever-evolving role of CBD as an ingredient in the luxury wellness space, spanning skincare to food and beverage," shared Mr. Letourneau. "As spas and resorts strive to provide exceptional experiences to their guests, it is crucial for those of us developing premium and luxury consumer packaged goods in wellness to surpass their expectations."

Organic Spa Media, Ltd., the leading Wellness, lifestyle, and travel authority since 2007, organizes the annual Media Experience Wellness & Travel Media Event. This remarkable gathering connects hotels, resorts, spas, and wellness brands with retailers and renowned international media outlets such as Travel + Leisure, Parade Magazine, Oprah Daily, and Destination Deluxe.

Letourneau considers the Organic Spa symposium a premier networking event, offering an opportunity to connect with hotels, resorts, spas, and other wellness brands and retailers. He aims to discuss Better For You Wellness's exceptional clean beauty lines and the soon-to-be-acquired functional beverage line, the Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection.

About Better For You Wellness:

Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW) is an Ohio-based plant-based and science-focused wellness company dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative products that enhance well-being and promote a balanced lifestyle. Better For You Wellness is leading the way in the wellness industry with a solid commitment to clean beauty and natural ingredients. Learn more at https://BFYW.com.

