Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Humana AB at XSTO (84/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Humana AB, LEI: 549300A5X3MXUDS67N81 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: HUM SE0008040653 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Humana AB on June 21, 2023 at 13.14 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 13.25 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 13.35 CET, June 21, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.