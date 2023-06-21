Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
WKN: A2AFX9 | ISIN: SE0008040653 | Ticker-Symbol: 47H
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2023 | 13:34
91 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Humana AB at XSTO (84/23)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:     Humana AB, LEI: 549300A5X3MXUDS67N81              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   HUM SE0008040653                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Humana AB on 
         June 21, 2023 at 13.14 CEST                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 13.25 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 13.35 CET, June 21, 2023             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50          
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
