Key Energy has installed a three-phase flywheel energy storage system at a residence east of Perth, Western Australia. The 8 kW/32 kWh system was installed over two days in an above-ground enclosure, dramatically cutting the time needed to install the flywheel system.From pv magazine Australia New South Wales-based startup Key Energy has installed a 8 kW/32 kWh three-phase flywheel mechanical energy storage system at a property in the Sawyers Valley, just east of Perth. The installation involved a single flywheel, which stores energy mechanically meaning it has no fire risks, can run around 11,000 ...

