A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Zs Cust2Mate Enters Into a Strategic Partnership with IR2S to Deliver 30,000 Smart Carts to Major Retailers

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.'s ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ) subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd, a global leader in smart cart solutions, is proud to announce a significant partnership with IR2S, marking a major milestone in the Company's strategic plans. This collaboration is the first major example of a strategy to partner with local integrators. This significant partnership with IR2S is intended to deploy 30,000 smart carts between 2023 and 2025 across renowned retail chains in France. With IR2S providing integration and other services to many prestigious clients, including Monoprix and the Casino Group (who operate over 700 and over 10,500 stores respectively), the logistics and service support for the smart carts will be efficiently carried out.

IR2S, a leading integrator of advanced retail technologies, will play a pivotal role in managing the installation, support, and maintenance of the smart carts. IR2S is well-positioned to manage and integrate Cust2Mate's smart cart solution, providing local hardware and software support to ensure a seamless customer experience.

Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2Mate, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with IR2S and these prominent retailers in introducing our cutting-edge smart cart solution in France. By leveraging Cust2Mate's expertise in smart cart technology and IR2S's integration capabilities, we are poised to enhance the shopping experience for customers and drive operational efficiency for retailers across Europe."

Marc Dahan, CEO of IR2S, emphasized the importance of this integration for IR2S'sclients, stating, "We are delighted to lead the evolution of retail in France and change the way it is done. Our partnership with Cust2Mate allows us to bring innovative smart cart solutions to renowned retail chains, including Monoprix and Casino Group among others. Together, we are transforming the shopping experience and setting new standards of convenience and efficiency. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and delighting customers with exceptional retail experiences."

The first batch of smart carts is scheduled to be delivered to the Monoprix Monop Malakoff store near the Champs Elysées, Paris in Q4, 2023, offering customers a transformative shopping experience. This partnership serves as a testament to Cust2Mate's successful strategy of partnering with integrators to sell, manage, and maintain major client accounts, positioning the company as a pioneer in the industry.

The partnership is subject to a definitive agreement which the parties have agreed to complete within the next four weeks.

About IR2S

IR2S was incorporated by Mr. Marc Dahan in 2013. With a team of Expert Engineers in the retail field, IR2S offers system integration, computer maintenance, application hosting, new technology solutions and custom solutions to its customers which include major national groups such as Monoprix, Franprix, G20, Casino, Auchan, Intermarché, among many others.

About A2Z Cust2Mate

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product, Cust2Mate, is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

