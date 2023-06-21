Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
WKN: 565131 | ISIN: DK0010272202 | Ticker-Symbol: GE9
Tradegate
21.06.23
12:26 Uhr
349,00 Euro
-3,30
-0,94 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 23 June 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66,019,030 shares (DKK 66,019,030)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        19,395 shares (DKK 19,395)      
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,038,425 shares (DKK 66,038,425)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     2,037 shares - DKK 1,025.00
            ·     1,147 shares - DKK 1,032.00
            ·     75 shares - DKK 1,136.00  
            ·     1,072 shares - DKK 1,145.00
            ·     1,430 shares - DKK 1,147.50
            ·     4,337 shares - DKK 1,155.00
            ·     40 shares - DKK 1,210.00  
            ·     2,403 shares - DKK 1,334.50
            ·     735 shares - DKK 1,362.50 
            ·     1,549 shares - DKK 1,615.00
            ·     4,570 shares - DKK 1,948.0.
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
