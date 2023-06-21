Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 23 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 66,019,030 shares (DKK 66,019,030) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 19,395 shares (DKK 19,395) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 66,038,425 shares (DKK 66,038,425) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 2,037 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 1,147 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 75 shares - DKK 1,136.00 · 1,072 shares - DKK 1,145.00 · 1,430 shares - DKK 1,147.50 · 4,337 shares - DKK 1,155.00 · 40 shares - DKK 1,210.00 · 2,403 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 735 shares - DKK 1,362.50 · 1,549 shares - DKK 1,615.00 · 4,570 shares - DKK 1,948.0. ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66