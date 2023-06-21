Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Investor Relations Announces Network Automation Webinar on June 22, 2023

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has announced it will host an educational webinar, entitled Network Automation: the Journey to Streamline & Automate Network Ecosystems in the 5G and Cloud Era, on June 22, 2023 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm ET.

A panel of experts will explore Amdocs' journey towards delivering dynamic connected experiences with real-time automated networks and how Amdocs is progressing on this strategic growth pillar.

Live event registration, as well as replay and supporting materials will be available at https://investors.amdocs.com/

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Amdocs Investor Relations
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762533/Amdocs-Investor-Relations-Announces-Network-Automation-Webinar-on-June-22-2023

