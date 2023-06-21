Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has updated its research coverage for Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (FSE: Y66) ("HML", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Update Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project"

Report excerpt: "Heritage Mining Ltd. is a gold exploration company looking to deliver capital share of price appreciation through successful work progress that leads to discovery and resource definition. This business plan is backed by a team of capital markets and resource exploration specialists. Their strategy follows a process of using first principles and fundamental methods to execute their exploration plans and keep the market informed."

"The site visit to Heritage's Drayton-Black Lake project and local operation sites confirmed two things: the potential of the project for mineralization and discovery; and the competency of the management team to conduct the technical and corporate actions of the Company."

Couloir Capital has recently opened its Toronto office and added Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. as a Senior Mining Analyst. Ron will be providing equity research on select issuers as well as providing overall guidance to the research offering. Ron brings over 30 years of engineering and investment industry experience at numerous firms including Dundee Capital, Pathway Asset Management, and Marquest Asset Management. He holds an MBA from Western and a degree in geological engineering from the University of Waterloo. This is Mr. Wortel's first coverage report for Couloir Capital bringing an updated new look and feel to its coverage.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, and many more, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Our affiliated firm, Couloir Securities, is approved by the Ontario Securities Commission to serve clients as a private placement dealer (Exempt Market Dealer) in the province. Investment opportunities include non-brokered private placements primarily in the resource sector. Tax-advantaged flow-through share offerings are frequently available.

Resource companies are invited to contact us to discuss your financing and equity research plans. Investors in the sector can also contact us for current opportunities available through our offerings. We look forward to working with you to advance your company's goals.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital DOES hold shares or options in the Company. Couloir Capital HAS been retained under a service agreement by the Company. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

