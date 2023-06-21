K2, a mounting system supplier, showcased a range of new solutions at Intersolar Europe, including a new mounting structure for green rooftops. It allows for portrait and landscape module elevation at 10 degrees and 15 degrees, with maximum module sizes of 2,400 mm x 1,350 mm.Germany-based K2 Systems presented a new mounting structure for green rooftops during the recent Intersolar Europe trade show. The GreenRoof Vento allows for portrait and landscape module elevation at 10 degrees and 15 degrees with maximum module sizes of 2,400 mm x 1,350 mm. It can also be applied to existing rooftops. "The ...

