King placed among Newsweek's 100 Global Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

The mobile game developer, behind the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, also secures place on The Sunday Times list of Best Places to Work in the UK

King today announces two new accolades as it is recognized by both Newsweek and the Sunday Times as one of the best places to work. The awards assessed employee satisfaction across a number of key areas, including company values, leadership, career development and culture. King's culture is one of diversity, inclusion and fun allowing employees to have impact on a global scale as seen here.

The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® from Newsweek is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The award summarizes that King challenges itself to dream bigger in a seriously playful way."

Newsweek further credited King's respectful management team that prioritizes taking care of staff, a high-energy, high-growth workplace and the opportunity employees have to be around amazing, like-minded individuals.

The Newsweek results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

King was also listed as one of the best places to work in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work. This nationwide workplace survey, powered by WorkL, honours and celebrates Britain's top employers and acknowledges the best workplaces for women, LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, and wellbeing. Using an employee engagement survey, these awards monitor employee engagement and wellbeing in the workplace.

Tjodolf Sommestad, President of King, said: "At King we continually strive to create a caring and inclusive Kingdom where everyone can show up as their authentic selves. To see this acknowledged and rewarded by Newsweek and the Sunday Times is exciting, and I'm proud of the culture we continue to cultivate. King is an exceptional place to work, and this is thanks to all our Kingsters who come together around our core purpose, making the world playful."

Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, said: "While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant," says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

Chris Longcroft, EVP Publisher, The Times and The Sunday Times, said: The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards recognise companies that create a happier and fulfilling working environment for all, by fostering engagement from their teams, yielding great business and performance in return. Wishing all of those companies who made the grade this year many congratulations."

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company and the creator of the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 243 million monthly active users as of Q1 2023.

King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn, @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

Appendix

Further information on Newsweek award

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023 (newsweek.com).

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google. The final 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

Further information on Sunday Times award

For The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list and methodology please visit here.

