Workscope is excited to announce a strategic investment from Alteryx, the Analytics Cloud Platform company, to strengthen its capabilities in enabling enterprise governance and digital transformation.

Workscope Receives Strategic Investment from Alteryx Ventures

The investment is the first time that Workscope has received strategic funding. With the investment from Alteryx Ventures, Workscope intends to expand its product offerings, grow its presence in key markets, and develop its partner ecosystem.

Workscope's automated platform provides a 360-degree view over processes utilizing end-user developed applications. With real-time organisational insights, companies can pinpoint and fix hidden risks, strengthen data governance, and determine the highest value automation and process improvement opportunities.

A 2022 IDC InfoBrief, "Data and Analytics in a Digital-First World," sponsored by Alteryx, revealed a staggering 60 billion work hours lost annually to repetitive spreadsheet-based tasks. Workscope uncovers where this waste is taking place enabling companies to eliminate corporate inefficiency and adopt cloud and automated analytics platforms faster.

Commenting on this investment, Omar Quraishi, CEO, Workscope, said: "As regulatory expectations for data governance intensify and companies seek to expedite digital transformation, Workscope is uniquely positioned to help companies overcome data fragmentation and spreadsheet sprawl in favour of automated analytics. We are proud to have Alteryx as an investor, and we have exciting plans to advance our capabilities."

Jay Henderson, SVP of Product Management, at Alteryx said "We are eager to collaborate with Workscope to help companies enable responsible self-service analytics, strengthen process governance, and identify more opportunities for leveraging the power of Alteryx within digital transformation initiatives. The Workscope platform will be valuable for organisations looking to accelerate insights across their complex data landscape and increase productivity."

Alteryx Ventures invests in companies with innovative technology and services that complement Alteryx's analytics and data science products and encourage innovation within the analytics ecosystem. Alteryx's vision is to enable every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science, and unprecedented ease of use.

About Workscope

Workscope delivers an automated way for companies to discover, de-risk and analyse processes that rely on end-user-computing applications (EUCs). Real-time visibility reveals the scale and complexity of internal processes, dependencies, and data lineage providing a rapid, data-driven way to mitigate risk, enable process transformation and tackle enterprise spreadsheet sprawl.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621607009/en/

