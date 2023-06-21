Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MN36 | ISIN: VGG6769T1158 | Ticker-Symbol: E9NB
Frankfurt
21.06.23
09:08 Uhr
3,497 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2023 | 12:54
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orca Energy Group Inc.: Orca Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The results for each of the resolutions set forth in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 18, 2023 are set forth below:

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast
at the Meeting (%)
Class For Against
A 100.00% 0.00%
B 99.94% 0.06%

2. Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Orca to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast
at the Meeting (%)
Name of Nominee Class For Withheld
David Ross A
B		 100.00%
99.59%		 0.00%
0.41%
Jay Lyons A
B		 100.00%
96.22%		 0.00%
3.78%
Linda Beal A
B		 100.00%
99.72%		 0.00%
0.28%
Dr. Frannie Léautier A
B		 100.00%
99.72%		 0.00%
0.28%
Lisa Mitchell A
B		 100.00%
96.22%		 0.00%
3.78%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast
at the Meeting (%)
Class For Withheld
A 100.00% 0.00%
B 99.76% 0.24%

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

For further information please contact:

Jay Lyons
jlyons@orcaenergygroup.com
+44-20 8434 2643

Lisa Mitchell
lmitchell@orcaenergygroup.com
+44-20 8434 2643

For media enquiries:
Celicourt (PR)
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Orca@celicourt.uk
+44-20 8434 2643

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.