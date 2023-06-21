Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023

WKN: 884113 | ISIN: US1011371077 | Ticker-Symbol: BSX
Tradegate
21.06.23
14:47 Uhr
49,450 Euro
-0,060
-0,12 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2023 | 14:38
153 Leser

(0)

Boston Scientific's ESG Impact Is Blending Business With Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Boston Scientific

In this compelling episode of the Boston Scientific Talks podcast, Kathryn Unger, VP of ESG, and Brad Sorenson, EVP of Global Operations, delve into Boston Scientific's transformative Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, exploring how these principles are influencing supplier relationships, impacting product design, and exceeding customer expectations. Additionally, they discuss strategies to align business operations with ESG objectives to foster employee engagement, improve patient outcomes, and better support communities. Tune in to this episode for a comprehensive understanding of Boston Scientific's commitment to balancing quality, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility in the medical device industry.

The Boston Scientific Talks Podcast, produced in partnership with DeviceTalks, features Boston Scientific leaders and innovators discussing cutting-edge work to improve patient care and advance science for life.

Thank you for listening to the Boston Scientific Podcast.

Subscribe to this podcast on every major podcast platform.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

View original content here

Boston Scientific, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762697/Boston-Scientifics-ESG-Impact-Is-Blending-Business-With-Sustainability

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
