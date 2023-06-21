Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has been informed that an action has been filed in the United States District Court against the United States Forest Service ("USFS") by various non-profit and environmental groups seeking to set aside the USFS' recently issued Environmental Assessment, Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact related to the Company's proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. Barksdale is not a party to the lawsuit but will endeavor to assist the USFS as much as possible as they move forward.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "The Company stands by the USFS' decision, which is the culmination of almost five years of extensive environmental review, public scoping and process. The Company is proud of its thorough and conscientious approach to the protection of the natural environment and looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter. In the meantime, the USFS continues to process the Company's Plan of Operation for Sunnyside as the Company prepares to commence its planned drilling program as soon as we're given the green light."

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the receipt and timing for formal approval of the Company's plan of operations ("PoO") for the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver project; the proposed nature, size, timing, targets and impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Sunnyside project following approval of the PoO and the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing, bonding and financing therefor; and the potential impact of seasonal drilling restrictions on the ability of the Company to effectively carry out such program. There is uncertainty regarding the outcome of the above-noted challenge to the validity, in whole or in part, of the USFS' Environmental Assessment, Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact for the Company's proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program and the timing for when such matter will be finally resolved. A successful challenge to the USFS' approvals for the Sunnyside project would result in additional delays and costs (which could be substantial) to the Company in seeking to redress any additional environmental issues and obtain new approvals from the USFS, which approvals would not be guaranteed. Further, there are no assurances that the Company's PoO for the Sunnyside property will be approved by the USFS on the basis currently contemplated or at all. In addition, the Company's proposed drilling program at Sunnyside is an exploratory search for commercial quantities of ore, the discovery of which cannot be assured. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property.

