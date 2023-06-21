Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF), a leading provider of printed low-power e-paper display products, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking set of interactive Indicator solutions, as part of its strategic market expansion plan.

Since Q4 2022, Ynvisible has been collaborating with renowned brand owners to integrate its e-paper displays as visual indicators in various devices. Notably, in partnership with a leading European manufacturer of compressed air solutions and industrial equipment, Ynvisible has successfully developed a complete Maintenance Time Indicator solution. This comprehensive solution, comprising the e-paper display, power source, and control electronics, was designed to be used in air filters. Product validation is expected to conclude by Q4 2023, and, upon successful validation, the customer has committed to launching the product in the market by the end of 2023. The projected annual demand for the Indicator device is 30,000 units.

Furthermore, Ynvisible has formed a collaboration with a global player in the biometric solutions space to develop a device that activates biometric sensors on smart cards. This innovative product anticipates an annual volume of at least 100,000 units, starting as early as 2024. Ynvisible's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology is also evident in its partnerships with one of the world leaders in health and fitness wearables, integrating e-paper displays into wearable devices, and a European provider of time/temperature monitoring solutions, incorporating displays into time/temperature data loggers.

The estimated near-term market potential for Ynvisible's Indicator solutions is significant, serving a wide range of industries that demand simple and energy-efficient visual indicators. These industries include Logistics & Transport, Industrial, and Medical & Pharma. With its continuous technological advancements, Ynvisible remains at the forefront of the evolving Indicator space.

Keith Morton, Ynvisible's VP of Sales and Marketing, emphasized, "Ynvisible's low-power flexible displays provide the optimal interface for monitoring, controlling, or measuring specific processes, products, or devices across various applications. Our commitment to meeting market needs is validated by the numerous customer partnerships we have developed in this space over the past 6 to 9 months."

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

+1 778-683-4324

ir@ynvisible.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170767