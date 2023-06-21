EQS-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE
REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - WHOA EFFECTIVE DATE
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") provides the following update on its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) ("WHOA Restructuring Plan").
Today, the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the "Court"):
This means that the WHOA Effective Date (as defined in the WHOA Restructuring Plan) has occurred. With effect from today, SIHNV and each Restructuring Plan Stakeholder (as defined in the WHOA Restructuring Plan) are bound by the terms of the WHOA Restructuring Plan regardless of whether or not the relevant Restructuring Plan Stakeholder voted in favour of the WHOA Restructuring Plan.
The original Dutch version and an unofficial English translation of the confirmation order (homologatiebeschikking), together with the reasons once released, will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.
SIHNV and its subsidiaries will now proceed to implement the WHOA Restructuring Plan which is expected to close on or before 30 June 2023.
Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.
SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
21 June 2023
Contact:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Investor Relations
Phone: +27 21 808 0700
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
End of Inside Information
1662465 21-Jun-2023 CET/CEST