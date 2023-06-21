DealFlow Events Announces the SPAC Conference 2023 on June 28 - 29 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York

RYE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / via IBN - DealFlow Financial Products, Inc. ("DealFlow Events")-a leading events organizer since 2003 with a focus on in-person and virtual formats covering a wide array of business and investment topics-today announces The SPAC Conference 2023, the largest forum for networking and discussion of special purpose acquisition companies and alternative IPO techniques. The event will be held from June 28 - 29, 2023, at the prestigious Westchester Country Club, 99 Biltmore Avenue, Rye, NY 10580.

The industry flagship SPAC conference will be attended by leading brokerages, law firms, seasoned institutional investors, investment bankers, fund managers, hedge funds and SPAC investors, well-connected investor relations professionals, private equity representatives, SPAC targets, deal advisors, and a host of other successful finance professionals.

The conference, which has garnered a reputation as the best-in-class event in the space, brings together the industry's top thought leaders while offering unique networking opportunities with respected professionals across a range of disciplines.

If you are interested in taking your company public via one of the fastest routes available - or if you want to connect with executives of private companies who want to pursue a SPAC deal - this is the conference for you.

Each day of the conference will begin at 8 a.m. with a hearty breakfast with colleagues and industry peers, followed by sessions assessing near-term deal-making strategies and in-depth discussions on long-term trends in the market.

The conference will feature insightful presentations by:

Doug Ellenoff, partner at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole.

Mitch Nussbaum, vice chairman; co-chair, Capital Markets and Corporate at Loeb & Loeb LLP.

Geoffrey L. Weinberg, managing director, M&A and Activism Advisory Group, Morrow Sodali.

Rajiv Shukla, partner, SPAC Research.

Joel Rubinstein, partner, White & Case.

James Cotto, managing director, wealth management; wealth advisor at The Cotto Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley.

Huan Lou, partner, Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP.

Anne Frank-Shapiro, COO, Climate Real Impact Solutions.

The two-day conference will also feature four lively, engaging, and enlightening panel discussions on varied themes, including:

"What Will the Future Hold for SPACs?"

"Designing SPAC Transactions to Minimize Risk."

"Why De-SPACs Remain a Great Option."

"SPAC IPOs: Structuring Deals in the New Market."

Ryan J. Maierson (partner, Latham & Watkins) and Jessica Cicero (partner, Withum), as well as Mike Holbert (managing director, The Benchmark Company) and Taylor Sherman (director, restructuring and dispute resolution services, CohnReznick), will be in conversation in intimate fireside chats on "Navigating Post De-SPAC Crises" and "What Public Investors are Looking for in a Deal," respectively.

Opening remarks on both days will be delivered by Steven Dresner, CEO, DealFlow Events.

For entities conducting or interested in conducting a SPAC merger, the conference offers unique opportunities to network in a one-on-one private setting with an impressive roster of dealmakers specializing in the area. Organized in a confidential setting, these curated interactions-scheduled using special software designed to optimize business efficiency-can catalyze deal flow and accelerate business plans.

Attendees will have plentiful opportunities to engage with thought leaders, extend their professional networks, explore potential synergies, and forge lasting relationships. Meanwhile, they will benefit from technical discussions on legal issues, finance trends, and deal dynamics, allowing them to gain a key competitive edge in the industry.

Past attendees have included representatives from marquee names such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Berkshire Hathaway, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, and Fidelity Investments, among hundreds more.

A full list of past attendees can be accessed here.

Additional details about the SPAC Conference 2023 can be found at https://spacconference.com/

About DealFlow Events

When it comes to the business of finance, the tagline "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities.

For more information, visit www.DealFlowEvents.com and https://spacconference.com/

