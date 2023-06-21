CSG Creative: Diversity, Inclusive Education & Neurodiversity Take Center Stage: The Children's Guild Graduates 400 Students from Nine Schools

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / In a world that often focuses on conformity, recognizing and celebrating diversity is essential. The Children's Guild, a leading Mid-Atlantic nonprofit human-services and education organization, is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating diversity supporting children and young adults. The organization recently held several momentous graduation ceremonies, honoring the achievements of 400 remarkable students from its nine education programs. These ceremonies not only mark a milestone for the graduates but also serve as a testament to the power of meeting the whole child and embracing inclusive education and the potential within every individual.

"At The Children's Guild, we are celebrating our 70th year as an organization meeting the needs of diverse student populations. We take pride in promoting inclusive education and embracing and supporting all learners across our diverse school locations. Our commitment extends to meeting the whole child in our inclusive environments, and to our neurodivergent students at various levels, from those who are extremely gifted to those with unique challenges," said Jenny Livelli, President and CEO of The Children's Guild. "With a dedicated senior leadership team, staff, and faculty, we strive to provide a supportive and nurturing environment for all students. Witnessing these students graduate is a culmination of years of dedicated efforts by all involved, and most importantly, the students themselves."

During the months of May and June, the Children's Guild programs celebrated the achievements of students across its various schools, including:

The Children's Guild School - Prince George's Campus, serving students from K-12 with emotional and behavioral disabilities and/or on the autism spectrum had four 12th graders graduate and five 8th graders move on to high school.

The Children's Guild- Transformation Academy, a 12-month, non-public separate day school for students ages 5-21, whose primary diagnosis is autism, held their first graduation ceremony for the school that opened in November 2021 with four students completing the program.

The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School is a K-8 school that provides students with real-life learning experiences, fostering character development, and ensuring their success in a global 21st century world. This school had 25 8 th grade and 12 kindergarten graduates.

The Monarch Academies support the whole child with an engaging curriculum, strong school culture, and innovative learning environment for students. These three schools collectively had 271 graduates, with 67 8 th graders moving to high school from MA Glen Burnie and 97 8 th graders graduating from MA Global-Laurel. In addition, 107 5 th graders are graduating from Monarch Annapolis.

graders moving to high school from MA Glen Burnie and 97 8 graders graduating from MA Global-Laurel. In addition, 107 5 graders are graduating from Monarch Annapolis. The TranZed Academy for Working Students (TAWS) program saw 51 students graduate. TAWS is an innovative workforce development program that provides a variety of career readiness/employee enrichment resources and offers high school students that require a flexible academic schedule a pathway to graduation, while maximizing their work potential. In 2022, the TAWS program was featured in the Maryland State Department of Education's landmark piece, as the MSDE Blueprint for Maryland's Future: Career and College Readiness.

Monarch Preschool College Park, a high-quality, project-based learning pre-kindergarten for children aged 3-5, had 18 young graduates well-prepared socially and educationally for kindergarten.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by diverse student populations, The Children's Guild provides a comprehensive support system to help students overcome obstacles and develop the necessary skills for success. Specialized therapies, social-emotional learning programs, and vocational training equip graduates with the tools they need to thrive in various aspects of their lives. Each of their school programs offers varied educational approaches ranging from specialized academic focuses in their charter schools to non-public schools who meet the needs of neurodivergent and special-education students.

"While academic achievement is undoubtedly important, we understand the significance of nurturing the overall well-being of our students. We celebrate not only academic accomplishments but also personal growth, character development, and resilience," added Livelli. "By doing so, we send a powerful message to society: Every individual, regardless of their differences, deserves equal opportunities, respect, and acceptance. Our 400 graduating students showcase the immense potential within every student and emphasize the importance of fostering inclusive communities that value diversity."

The Children's Guild was founded in 1953 by Dr. Leo Kanner, father of child psychiatry and pioneer of childhood autism; Dr. Matthew Debuskey, pediatrician; and Sadie Dashew Ginsberg, prominent child advocate. Celebrating its 70th anniversary, The Children's Guild has become a leading Mid-Atlantic nonprofit organization serving children, families, and child serving organizations dedicated to helping children and families thrive. Today, the organization is focused on helping students and families find success socially, emotionally, educationally, and developmentally through special education and charter schools, school-based mental health services, treatment foster care, autism services, family mental and behavioral health services, and workforce development programs.

Schools and programs of The Children's Guild include Monarch Academy Annapolis, Monarch Academy Glen Burnie, Monarch Global Academy Laurel, Monarch Preschool College Park, The Children's Guild DC PCS, The Children's Guild School of Baltimore, The Children's Guild School - Prince George's Campus, The Children's Guild: Transformation Academy, The Janet & Frank Kelly Autism Center, TranZed Academy for Working Students, TranZed Apprenticeships, and Outpatient Mental Health Clinic. For more information, visit https://childrensguild.org/.

