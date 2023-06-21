Iberostar Hotels & Resorts: IBEROSTAR BRINGS ITS SUCCESSFUL CARIBBEAN MODEL TO MAJORCA, APPLYING ITS SUSTAINABILITY POLICIES WITH THE OPENING OF THE RESORT

IBEROSTAR SELECTION ALBUFERA

Located in the vicinity of the Albufera Natural Park in Majorca on the beachfront of the award-winning Playa de Muro, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts brings its Caribbean all-inclusive resort concept to Europe for the first time, a transformational project built on its solid and ambitious sustainability principles and employing 400 people in Majorca.

The Iberostar Selection Albufera resort opens with electrified kitchens and energy from renewable sources, aligned with Iberostar's ambitious roadmap towards decarbonisation by 2030, 20 years ahead of the industry's commitment.

This new resort in Majorca is a pioneer for its sustainability policies, focusing on zero waste hotels, positive and conscious tourism and responsible cuisine.

PALMA DE MAJORCA, Spain, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, an international leader in responsible tourism, has opened its new property Iberostar Selection Albufera this month, a sustainable family resort with a Mediterranean essence that employs 400 people and brings to Spain the successful all-inclusive model that the hotel group has been offering in the Caribbean for more than 30 years, based on a firm commitment to quality and service.

The resort, located in the north of Majorca on the seafront of the award-winning Playa de Muro (recognized as one of the best beaches on the island), is a new product based on the demanding sustainability criteria that Iberostar applies to all its operations and hotels around the world. The complex is the result of the complete transformation of two of the company's emblematic hotels in the Bay of Alcudia: Iberostar Selection Albufera Park and Iberostar Selection Albufera Playa. The refurbishment transforms the two hotels into a pioneering and unique sustainable resort in Spain, with decoration inspired by the native flora and fauna of the privileged surroundings of the Albufera Natural Parkwhere it is located, with high environmental value.

"In this unique project we have taken into account the opinions of many of our customers who have returned year after year to spend their holidays at this resort in Majorca. During the renovation process, which involved a large volume of local suppliers, we have reused, donated and recycled the materials and waste generated, aligned with the circular economy principles that Iberostar advocates to ensure the sustainability of our operations. With this transformation, we hope to satisfy guests seeking a complete holiday experience while meeting the highest quality standards," stated Fernando García, Chief Resources Officer at the Iberostar Group.

The Iberostar Selection Albufera resort has roof solar panels and uses energy from renewable sources to reduce CO2 emissions, aligned with Iberostar's ambitious roadmap towards decarbonisation by 2030. It has replaced gas for electricity at one of its buffets by installing induction hobs. Its facilities have been renovated using recycled and environmentally friendly materials. In addition, the company has opted for native plant species to minimise water use and it has implemented an innovative AI-based food control system that helps reduce waste.

Mediterranean essence

The refurbishment, which began in 2022, applies to all the resort's facilities, including the 600 rooms. The design project developed by Iberostar's in-house decoration team is inspired by the surrounding marine and floral elements and reflects the intensity of the light, colours of the facade, landscaping and the gardens at the resort. The communal and leisure areas, as well as its ten bars and restaurants, have been designed in warm tones with Mediterranean textiles, adding personality to the hotel complex.

This renovated family resort concept introduces a completely new, varied, healthy and sustainable dining experience, with quality products from local suppliers and a wide range of responsibly sourced seafood. The wide choice of cuisine includes a Greek restaurant Kyknos, which serves delicious dishes that combine the colours, aromas and flavours of Greece and Nopal, the resort's Mexican restaurant, which draws on the know-how of Iberostar's chefs in the Aztec country to serve authentic cuisine. A Spanish restaurant Martinete showcasing national cuisine and a bar with a Mediterranean flavour and name, Óliba (owl in Majorcan) in tribute to this bird native to the Albufera Park round off the gastronomic offering. The resort also has a Star Café cafeteria and IceDream ice cream parlour which are ideal for family holidays surrounded by nature on the seafront.

Guests at the resort can enjoy all its facilities regardless of the hotel they are staying at, including its seven swimming pools. On the one hand, Iberostar Selection Albufera Park is ideal for families, with rooms designed for the comfort of adults and children, as well as new children's areas such as Star Camp and splash pool. On the other, the Iberostar Selection Albufera Playa has new rooms with exclusive access to the pool, as well as an adults-only rooftop terrace on the beachfront for guests staying in the Star Prestige category, as well as a pool, solarium and Balinese beds.

About the Iberostar Group

The Iberostar Group is a 100% family-owned multinational Spanish company with over 65 years of experience in the tourism industry, as well as entrepreneurial roots dating back to 1877. Its main line of business is Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, whose portfolio includes over 100 four and five-star hotels in 16 countries. The Group has become an international leader, as it promotes a responsible tourism business model that revolves around caring for both people and the environment. Its pioneering Wave of Change movement reflects the company's specific commitment to the environment and the oceans, as well as its efforts to share it with society as a whole.

With sustainability acting as a driving force for business, the Iberostar Group places the circular economy at the heart of its strategy and is working towards its own 2030 Agenda. This involves becoming waste-free by 2025, carbon neutral by 2030, and 100% responsible in its seafood supply chain by 2025, as well as improving the health of the ecosystems that surround its hotels, among other goals.

The Group is made up of a global team consisting of more than 30,000 people and 95 nationalities. Thanks to this talent, the company is a leader in quality and is at the forefront of providing an outstanding experience for guests through constant innovation in terms of products and its commitment to digitization.

